LAPEL — Lapel has had five straight winning football seasons, and the tools are there for a sixth — as well as a deep postseason run.
The Bulldogs went 9-3 last year and did so on the strength of a pair of underclassmen who stepped in for prolific graduates — Brennan Stow for Cole Alexander at quarterback and Tyler Dollar for 1,000-yard rusher Josiah Scott.
Stow (now a senior) put up 2,226 yards and 23 touchdown passes, while Dollar in his sophomore season ran for 1,722 yards (ninth in the state) and 20 touchdowns. That has given opponents plenty to think about.
“The numbers, one way or another, they’ll take care of themselves,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “Some games with us, we might throw for a bunch of yards, and some games we might run for a bunch of yards. It comes down to what the defense is trying to stop the most.”
Stow opened with four touchdown passes against Hamilton Heights and exceeded 200 yards four times, including 324 yards and four scores against Jay County.
“We have a lot of kids who work their tails off, and Brennan is one of them,” Miller said. “His work ethic is as good as it gets. He’s had six or seven offers from various (colleges) at various levels, and that’s good.”
Dollar topped the 100-yard mark nine times and ripped off 258 against Eastern Hancock and 225 and four TDs in a 36-31 win over Shenandoah. He averaged 7.2 yards a carry and had 55 tackles as a strong safety.
“I don’t know how to describe Tyler, but he’s special,” Miller said. “He’s one of the best running backs in the state, and he’s also one of the best football players in the state, and I don’t say that lightly.”
Senior Kyle Shelton (358 rushing yards, six touchdowns) will support Dollar but will also be a key to the defense at middle linebacker. Shelton had a team-high 115 tackles (42 solo).
The top three receivers from last year have graduated, including Tanner Mroz (1,011 yards). Sophomore Nick Witte (167) and senior Max Kern (155) were next on the list, and Dollar likely will be targeted as well.
Lapel’s lines are a mix of experience and youth, and Miller said he will use some combination of players, such as seniors Grant Morris and Clayton McMillan, juniors Keegan O’Connor, Ethan Hewitt, Ryan Carpenter and Anthony Prater, and sophomore JJ Baxter.
The remainder of the defense is also stocked with seniors, including linebacker Charlie Pitcock and defensive backs Coleton Kadinger, Brock Harper and Devin Yeskie.
“Usually at the end of our practices, we have about 12 guys out here that are all playing college football that are getting ready to start their summer practice before they go back, and we have guys on our team that will be part of that group next year,” Miller said. “That’s been one of the most fun things to watch.”
Lapel’s opener at Elwood was canceled, and the Bulldogs are scheduled to host Frankton (1-9 last year) in Week 2. But in the following five weeks Lapel must face Shenandoah (8-4), Class 1A second-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran (9-2), 1A No. 13 North Decatur (10-3) and 2A No. 8 Heritage Christian (9-3).
“Our goals have remained the same. We take it one game at a time, and when October rolls around, we want to be in a position to compete for a sectional championship,” said Miller, whose teams have three sectional titles and fell to Tipton in the final last year. “We have the talent to have a lot of success.”
