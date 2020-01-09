LAPEL — Thursday’s Madison County girls basketball semifinal was a familiar story for the Lapel Bulldogs. It was a tale of two halves as they played nearly flawless basketball in the first half, but had to hang on for dear life in the second.
In this outing against a much bigger school, their efforts were just enough to move on and play for the county title for the second straight year.
Junior Lily Daniels scored 19 points and senior Makynlee Taylor recorded a double-double as Lapel built a huge early lead and held on late for a 53-52 win over Pendleton Heights in the first semifinal.
Including a 63-59 overtime win last Jan. 15, Lapel has now defeated PH two meetings in a row, but this was the first time since 2002 that the Bulldogs had beaten the Arabians in the county tournament.
“I keep telling them that, if we play like we did in the second half Monday (60-34 win over Frankton) or like we did in the first half tonight, they can play with anybody,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “I think they finally believe that, and they want to. It’s huge for all of these kids. Everyone calls Lapel and Pendleton a rivalry, but you’ve got to win some games to be a rivalry.”
The Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders early. They scored the first seven points of the game, were 4-7 from three-point range and 6-6 at the free throw line and held a double-digit lead at 18-7 after the first quarter. It was a lead that grew to 17 on multiple occasions in the first half and, on a three-point bomb by Taylor early in the third quarter, to 18 points at 36-18.
On the other bench, PH (7-8) struggled on offense early, firing up 16 three-point attempts before halftime and only making two. Lapel (13-3) utilized a 2-3 zone defense that gave the Arabians problems, according to coach Chad Cook.
“We shot 16% (in the first half),” he said. “We had air balls, we just got kind of where we wanted to be patient and forgot to be aggressive out there.”
“We just knew they were super athletic and super physical,” Newby said. “It was going to be a physical game and we didn’t want to get in foul trouble early. If you look at any team, they will shoot a lower percentage from three-point range than from two-point.”
But, the Arabians would not go quietly.
A pair of Megan Mills free throws and an Aubree Dwiggins trey started PH on a quarter-closing 18-10 spurt that pulled the Arabians within seven at 43-36.
The last two points of the period, a pair of free throws by Megan Mills, came after Lapel’s senior point guard Morgan Knepp picked up her fourth foul, forcing her to the bench.
With Knepp on the sideline, Lapel struggled, especially against a full-court pressure applied by the Arabians in the second half. Steals by Mills and sophomore Morgan Martin resulted in easy baskets and PH was within three, forcing Newby to put Knepp back in the game earlier than he’d hoped, with just a minute gone in the fourth quarter.
“I had to, especially when the kids are asking for her,” Newby said. “That puts me in the spot where I don’t have a choice because they are starting to question themselves. She did a nice job.”
A Kyle Davis 3-pointer pulled PH within one, but sophomore Ashlynn Allman scored her first basket of the game on a rebound.
Each team missed several opportunities, but with 1:57 left, Lloyd picked up her fifth foul in a scramble for the ball and Cook’s reaction drew a technical foul.
Knepp made two free throws for a 51-46 lead, but Dwiggins answered with a three before another Knepp charity toss made it 52-49.
Davis drove for a layup and the lead was back to one. Taylor made one of two free throws for a 53-51 lead, but Dwiggins was fouled with 7.6 seconds left. She made one of two as well but Mills forced a held ball on the inbounds play, giving the ball back to PH with 4.9 seconds left.
The Arabians never got a shot off as Allman scooped up a loose ball as time ran out.
Taylor finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Delany Peoples added 10 points and six boards. Kneep scored eight points and had four assists.
Dwiggins scored 19 to lead the Arabians while Mills scored 16 and Davis added 10.
The Bulldogs will play in Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. against either Alexandria or Anderson. Lapel lost to Anderson in last year’s title tilt.
