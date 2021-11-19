LAPEL — A very young and inexperienced Lapel girls basketball team struggled early in 2020 before gaining momentum with solid middle- and late-season play.
The 2021 version is nearly as young — three seniors — but, with the experienced gained a year ago, the Bulldogs figure to be a much tougher team to beat.
After a six-game losing streak early in 2020, Lapel rattled off seven wins in its next eight games and finished with a 10-11 mark after bowing out in sectional to Alexandria. An early season-ending injury to senior Makayla McDole took away a top scoring threat as well as strong leadership, and the young Lapel team had to figure out how to win in different ways.
It is an experience that should help this season.
“It just took a little while for us to adjust,” fourth-year coach Zach Newby said. “In some of those games, we played some good competition, and some of those we had no business losing. We just didn’t know how to win. We started to figure that out later in the season, and we had a really good summer.”
With nine players competing for varsity minutes and all expected to contribute, Newby said one of the biggest strengths for Lapel is the team’s depth.
“We have a lot of kids now that are fighting for varsity minutes,” he said. “They all want to win, which is the most important part.”
An advantage he figures to have on a nightly basis is leading returning scorer Ashlynn Allman. Listed at 5-foot-10, the three-sport senior star plays like a 6-foot post and averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.
“There’s not a ton of teams anywhere anymore that have a back-to-the-basket, dominant post player,” Newby said. “And that’s what she is. She’s a fantastic passer and an unselfish player.”
Beyond Allman, there are plenty of other scoring options for the Bulldogs, including 5–8 junior Deannaya Haseman, who scored 7.8 points per game last year while shooting 37% from 3-point range.
“She can flat out shoot the basketball. It’s unbelievable,” Newby said.
Junior Kerith Renihan is expected to run the point once again after averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 assists a year ago. In addition to returning players like sophomores Rosemary Likens (3.9 points), AnnaLee Stow (3.7 points), and Morgan Baker (2.6 points), a pair of transfers in junior Jaylee Hubble (Pendleton Heights) and sophomore Madelyn Poynter (Fishers) are expected to add scoring punch for the Bulldogs.
“I’ve got a lot of kids who can score, so hopefully it’s tough for other teams to take everybody away,” Newby said. “The year that (Renihan) had last year was awesome, and the summer she had this year was unbelievable.”
Freshman Tatum Harper is nursing an injury sustained during the volleyball sectional but adds a high motor with plenty of hustle and athleticism to the Lapel mix.
Overall, Newby expects fans will enjoy a team that plays with a blue-collar mentality.
“Expect us to play a tough-nosed brand of basketball,” he said. “We’re going to play extremely hard, and that’s the one thing we can control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.