NOBLESVILLE -- It did not take long for expressions of frustration and anxiety to turn to tears of joy for the Lapel girls golf team Monday afternoon as the Bulldogs finished their rounds and watched the scores roll in.
The results may not have met their standards, but they were certainly good enough.
Freshman Macy Beeson led the way with a round of 79 (+8), the second-best 18-hole score in the field, and the Bulldogs finished third as a team and advanced to their own regional later this week.
Hamilton Southeastern won the team championship, nipping Noblesville 335 to 337, while the Royals' Amber Luttrell edged Beeson with a 77 for individual medalist.
Lapel advanced to the regional for the second straight year and for the second time in school history. After losing state-finalist Kristen Hobbs, now playing for Indiana State, coach Dylan Crosley was not sure before the season this team could repeat the accomplishment. The early season play boosted his own confidence.
"It's kind of a surprise," Crosley, who is also in his second year as Lapel's head coach, said. "But after our invite at Lapel, I knew we had a chance. Today, I thought we'd play better, but we got out by 16 strokes."
Fishers was fourth with a 374.
Birdies were a rare commodity Monday as were low scores overall. Beeson herself managed just one birdie, on the par-5 11th hole, but was able to grind out the round and stay away from the big mistake.
"I set my bar really high, so when I didn't shoot what I wanted to shoot, I was really disappointed, especially since I shot 73 (here) last weekend," Beeson said. "I'm just really glad the team made it out."
Temperatures were cooler Monday morning than in recent weeks, and there was rain the night before the tournament. But the weather condition that affected play the most, according to Crosley and Beeson, was the wind. Players dealt with a stiff breeze throughout the day.
"Our girls said they practiced all weekend, and they were happy to get out of school on a Monday," Crosley said. "But the wind was the major factor today. If you were going into the wind, you were dead."
"It was a big issue. I was playing two clubs up or two clubs down," Beeson said.
Lapel's No. 2 and No. 3 players, senior Lauren Lutz and sophomore Chloe Renihan, each shot a 91 and had one birdie each, both on par-4s, Lutz's on the 13th and Renihan on the 18th.
Freshmen Kerith Renihan and Grace Martin rounded out the Lapel team performance with a 97 and 119, respectively.
Now, the Bulldogs will have home-course advantage Saturday at The Edge when they host regional with an opportunity, with another top-three performance, to advance to the state meet as a team.
"It would mean everything," Crosley said. "This is what I coach for. I don't coach losers. I coach winners. And they know they've got to go practice. They talked to the AD (Lapel athletic director Bill Chase) about getting out of school to go practice, and that's what I like to see."
The Bulldogs will be one of three area teams that advanced to the Lapel regional. Daleville qualified Saturday with a second-place finish at Muncie Central, and Pendleton Heights finished third at New Palestine on Monday to move on.
The Arabians were led by senior Danielle Tinsley's 86 as the team scored 368. Kaylee McKenney was next for PH with a 90, followed by Grace Wiggins (92), Ryann Norris (100) and Kaitlynn Shamblin (118).
Alexandria was second best among area teams at Noblesville with a 443, led by junior Kelsey Rhoades, whose 99 was just four shots shy of advancement. Chloe Cuneo shot a 105 for Alex, followed by Gracyn Hosier (115), Emma Howe (124) and Jordyn Rardin (128).
Senior Ellie Anderson's career came to an end with a 100 for Frankton (444). Other Eagles to play were Sydney Dillmon (112), Sophia Chaplin (115), Lauren Benton (117) and Adrianna Horn (122).
Shenandoah shot 451 as a team and was led by Katie Craig's 100. Kathryn Perry and Rachel Soden each shot a 114, followed by Elena Fries (123) and Danielle Bryant (131).
Elwood (475) was led by senior Claudia Leavell's 107. Mady Deckard (118), Allison Johnson (124), Taylor Ash (126) and Alyvia Savage (129) rounded out the Panthers' scoring.
Anderson's lone golfer was Jaide Flatter, who finished with a 124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.