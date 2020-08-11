LAPEL -- Fall of 2019 was a great year for Lapel. The boys tennis team won its seventh straight sectional and sixth consecutive Madison County championship, cross country’s Luke Combs placed third in the state finals before taking off for the Air Force, it was another winning season for both the football and volleyball teams and freshman sensation Macy Beeson led the girls golf team to the state finals for the first time.
Beeson was one of four Lapel athletes -- along with Combs, Cole Alexander, and Jesse McCurdy -- to garner THB Sports Athlete of the Year honors last fall and is the only one returning. There are big names to replace across all sports, but there never seems to be a shortage of talented Bulldogs ready to fill those shoes, year after year.
Here is a glance at what to expect from Lapel this fall:
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: Justin Coomer (11th year); 2019 results: 13-8, Madison County and Anderson sectional champions, McCurdy state semifinalist; Key losses: McCurdy Newcomers to watch: Landon Bair, Grant Humerickhouse, Jacob Erwin; Expected to return: Nick Thalls, Camden Gooding, Jake Eppert, Will Rector, Eli Evelo, Corbin Renihan, Isaac Bair, Asher Evelo.
Outlook: “With a lot of returning (athletes) and adding a few newcomers to the mix, I like how our team is put together,” Coomer wrote in an email. “We will have a lot of depth and a lot of interchangeable pieces throughout our 21-man roster. I am hoping for the kids that we are able to have a season.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Darrell Richardson; 2019 results: Boys team advanced to regional, Combs third place at state finals; Key losses to graduation: Combs, McCurdy, Carson Huber, Killian O’Connor, Luke Rich; Expected to return: Lucy Loller, Lillian Adams, Tommy Manning, Daniel Chelli.
Outlook: An accomplished class of boys runners graduated after the 2019 season. While Combs garnered the headlines as the two-time area runner of the year, McCurdy, Huber, O’Connor and Rich made a career of advancing — both individually and as a team — in the postseason. Both Loller and Adams advanced to regional individually for the girls last year as underclassmen.
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Tim Miller (ninth season); 2019 results: 6-4, five graduates expect to play this fall or spring; Key losses: Alexander, Josiah Scott, Charlie Prough, Noah Frazier, Quentin Norrick, Brandon Wood; Expected to return: Tanner Mroz, Jayden Kinsinger, Jarod Roundtree, Parker Allman, Drew Darlington, Kyle Shelton, Brock Harper; Potential breakout athlete: Brennan Stow, Tyler Dollar, Ethan McCrory.
Outlook: “Our team goals remain the same this year as they do every year,” Miller said. “Take each game one at a time and play as long in to November as we can. Obviously, with all that is going on this season, every day we are able to practice or play is a blessing, and our kids are not taking that for granted.”
GIRLS GOLF
Head Coach: Dylan Crosley; 2019 results: 13th place at state finals, Beeson THB Sports Area Girls Golf Athlete of the Year; Key losses: Lauren Lutz; Newcomers to watch: Sierra Campbell, Rosemary Likens; Expected to return: Beeson, Chloe Renihan, Kerith Renihan, Grace Martin.
Outlook: Campbell moving back to Lapel after a year away will help offset the loss of Lutz, a talented No. 2 player the last two years. Beeson looks to be stronger as a sophomore, and continued improvement from the Renihan sisters and Martin could yield a second straight trip to the state finals for the Bulldogs.
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Hilary Eppert (eighth year); 2019 results: 16-12; Key losses: Zoe Freer, Makynlee Taylor, Delany Peoples, Makenna Bauer; Newcomers to watch: Elizabeth Stern; Potential breakout athlete: Ashlynn Allman, Emma Anderson; Expected to return: Madi Carpenter, Avery Bailey, Emma Jackley, Alexis Anderson.
Outlook: Jackley developed into a solid setter last season as a sophomore, but many of her top hitters have moved on. She'll look to Allman and both Anderson girls to fill that void while Carpenter and Bailey will patrol the back row.
“Having lost some key seniors in key positions last year and having a shortened summer to prepare will make this season challenging,” Eppert said. “Our success will be in the growth and development of some younger players and how our upperclassmen guide them and step up to lead.”
