MARION -- Dropping just a single set, the Lapel boys tennis team moved on to the second round of the Marion regional with a 5-0 victory over Jay County on Tuesday.
“I told them it was a little sloppy,” said Bulldogs tennis coach Justin Coomer. “We were a little careless early. I didn’t know much about Jay County, but they were a solid team.”
The win for the 17-6 Bulldogs will pit them against Delta in Wednesday’s regional title match.
“I told them we will have to play better,” said Coomer. “We know Delta will be tough. But, hopefully, we have the jitters out of the way.”
Also playing Wednesday will be the Madison-Grant doubles team of Lance Wilson and Bryce Metzger, who defeated the Elwood pair of Mason Robison and Beau Brandon 6-1, 6-2. The Argylls will play a doubles team from Mississinewa.
Lapel’s No. 1 doubles team of Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair was one of the first two matches to be completed against Jay County. The Bulldogs topped Gavin Myers and Franklin Crump 6-3, 6-1.
“We really do a lot of things together,” said Bair. “We play basketball together, and we’re going to play golf together. I think that chemistry between the two of us helps a lot.”
The Lapel tandem knew nothing about the Patriots’ pair.
“We learned some things in warmup, like if they have good topspin,” said Renihan.
“But that doesn’t tell us if they like to play two back or two up,” added Bair. “If they come up, we will lob over them or hit it past them.”
Both players felt as if the strong wind played a part in figuring out how to win.
“I think it affected the serve toss as much as anything,” said Renihan.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ian Bailey and Nicholas Thalls had no problem all day with Jay County’s Samual Myers and Darius Esparza, winning 6-0, 6-0.
The decisive third point came at No. 2 singles where Lapel’s Isaac Bair defeated Simon Dirksen 6-3, 6-2. The fourth point came from Camden Gooding at No. 3 singles as he defeated Abraham Dirksen 6-3, 6-4.
The longest match by far was at No. 1 singles where freshman Jacob Erwin bounced back from a tie-breaker loss (7-6, 7-3) to Jay County’s Crosby Heniser. Erwin won the second set 6-4 and dominated the third 6-2.
“I knew from the first point of the third set that Jacob was going to win,” said Coomer. “When the wind died down a little bit, that seemed to help.”
So now the Eagles await.
“You can’t get to this level without seeing somebody good,” said Coomer.
“We can’t play scared,” said Renihan.
The Argylls pair had very little trouble despite the fact the coronavirus kept Wilson and Metzger from playing more than five matches together this season.
“We played against (the Elwood duo) in county and beat them 6-2, 7-6,” said Madison-Grant coach Tony Pitt. “Bryce is high energy, and I think it brings out the best in Lance.”
The Elwood pair also hadn’t teamed together much during the season. Robison is doing double duty for the Panthers as he also plays on the football team.
