ANDERSON — Once again, coach Justin Coomer’s Lapel boys tennis team reigns supreme as sectional champion.
While it may seem routine for the Bulldogs to be in this position, that was hardly the case this season. And that is why this championship may seem a little more special to Coomer.
The Bulldogs, after overcoming late-season injuries and a dramatic 3-2 semifinal win over Alexandria the night before, cruised to a 4-1 win over Anderson for their seventh consecutive sectional title.
“It is special,” Coomer said. “The kid I have to give a shoutout to is Asher Evelo, good night. He only had a couple varsity matches. We tried to prep him, and then he’s the first one off the court.”
Evelo, a freshman who had been primarily a junior varsity singles player, stepped into the No. 3 singles slot just ahead of the postseason. After a win Thursday to help lift Lapel past Alex, he dropped the first game to Anderson sophomore Luke Bush.
He then won 12 straight games to put the first match in the Lapel column.
“It was a lot different going from JV to varsity,” Evelo said. “I wasn’t ready for it, but I stepped up and made it happen. The (first) point is always a little sketchy for me in every match. But then, after that, I was able to get warm.”
The only senior in the match for either team was Lapel’s Jesse McCurdy, and he put Lapel up 2-0 moments later with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Anderson’s Gaspod Herledon, a 16-year old French foreign exchange student.
McCurdy, now four-for-four in sectional championship matches, takes great pride in being a part of this Lapel run of titles.
“I think it’s just an honor to step into the Lapel tennis legacy,” McCurdy said. “The past players who started these titles set such a foundation, so much of our success is attributed to them.”
Almost simultaneous to McCurdy’s win, Lapel sophomore Corbin Renihan and junior Nick Thalls took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Anderson juniors Isaac Hanauer and Landon Alumbaugh to claim the No. 1 doubles win and clinch the title for the Bulldogs.
Lapel made it a sweep in the doubles matches as juniors Cam Gooding and Trevor Whaley swept sophomore Liam Griffith and junior Jason Bale 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
“I wasn’t sure how deep we were,” Coomer said. “We’re deeper than I thought. I’m really excited for these guys.”
Anderson salvaged a point in the final match to finish as junior Nate Smith outlasted Lapel junior Jake Eppert 7-5 in the first set before cruising 6-0 in the second.
“He’s just consistent,” Anderson coach David Ellis said. “That’s one thing we’ve worked on all season long is being consistent. We want to keep the ball deep in the court, make the opponent run as much as you can, find their weakness and exploit is as much as you can.”
Anderson finished the season at 8-14 and, with all players back except Herledon, Ellis is optimistic about the future of Indians tennis, which has not won a sectional since its 20th championship in 2011.
“I’m hoping that next year I can get some sophomores and freshmen to come out,” Ellis said. “Hopefully, we can get some of those so we can keep building.”
Lapel will head to the Marion regional where it will face the host Giants, a state-ranked team.
“They’re good,” Coomer said. “They beat a good Mississinewa team (in sectional). Their three singles guys are kind of their big points. Their doubles are solid, but all their singles are good players. I think we match up OK.”
That match is expected to start at 5 p.m.
