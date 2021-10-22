FRANKTON — Frankton coach Mark Luzadder and Lapel coach Tim Miller had remarkably different takes on the outcome of Friday’s sectional first-round game and on the one play that helped reverse early momentum.
Miller was satisfied with the final score, and Luzadder is excited about the future of his program after Lapel held off the upset-minded Eagles 40-18 Friday night at Otis Cress Field.
“I don’t think we played our best football, but that being said, you just have to play well enough to win right now,” Miller said. “Survive the week.”
“I think it was a mixture of we were ready to play, and I don’t think they took us serious enough,” Luzadder said. “We capitalized on that, but a couple bad things happened from the second quarter on, and we just couldn’t hang with them.”
The first quarter was all good things for the Eagles.
Frankton forced punts on Lapel’s first two possessions, the second coming after Kevin Russell sacked Lapel quarterback Brennan Stow for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-12.
The Eagles then drove 74 yards — all on the ground — on their next possession with Crew Farrell breaking off a 43-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 6-0 early on the stunned Bulldogs.
The Frankton defense stopped Lapel again on the next possession as the Bulldogs started 0-for-3 on third-down conversions and 0-for-2 on fourth down.
But, with the margin still 6-0, that fourth third-down conversion attempt by Lapel turned out to be the biggest.
Facing a third-and-11 at the Frankton 45, Stow lofted a deep pass down the middle that appeared to fall incomplete well beyond the intended receiver and the defenders converging to make the play. But they collided, and defensive pass interference was called, giving the Bulldogs new life and a new set of downs.
“Mentally, emotionally, everything, that really hurt us that first half,” Luzadder said. “Watching it on film, my thoughts will probably be correct as how we saw it, but we preach getting through those things, and we didn’t. That’s one thing I’m disappointed with is that we’re still not to the point where we can fight through those things.”
Two plays later, senior Kyle Shelton was in the end zone for Lapel with a 24-yard touchdown run, and Lapel took the lead for good at 7-6.
That Shelton run at the 8:42 mark started a 27-point second quarter barrage that put Lapel firmly in control at the break. A pair of 1-yard keepers by Stow were followed by an 18-yard pass from Stow to Nick Witte to send Lapel to the locker room with a 27-6 lead.
The Eagles players fought back after being challenged in the locker room at halftime by Luzadder.
“I said, ‘If you don’t believe you can still win this game, then don’t leave this locker room,’” he said. “They came out and executed exactly the way we wanted them to.”
Frankton (3-7) took the second half kickoff and drove 65 yards for a 6-yard Jack Ryan score. Lapel fumbled the Eagles’ pooch kickoff attempt, Carson Ward recovered for Frankton, and five plays later, Bradyn Douglas scored on a 12-yard end around to pull the Eagles within 27-18 with 7:31 to go in the third quarter.
But freshman Rylie Hudson — who also had two interceptions — made a big hit on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt to keep it a two-possession game.
Lapel scored twice in the third quarter on Shelton touchdown runs of 8 yards and 12 yards to extend the advantage and cap a huge night for Shelton.
The senior finished with 233 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries filling in for star junior tailback Tyler Dollar, who left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury. Miller expects Dollar to return next week.
“We have plenty of confidence in Kyle,” Miller said. “Tyler had a foot injury and probably could have (continued) if we wanted to push it.”
Lapel (8-2) will host Class 2A No. 1 Eastbrook (9-0) next Friday in the semifinal round, a test Miller knows will be the biggest of the season.
“In our sectional, you’ve got to go through Eastbrook,” he said. “They come to our place. We’ve already been looking at it a little bit. We’ve got to be at our best.”
