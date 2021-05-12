FAIRMOUNT — Getting on base and throwing strikes were the goals for Lapel’s Parker Allman in a pair of high-leverage situations Wednesday evening at Madison-Grant.
He did enough of both, scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and closing the door on an Argylls’ rally in the bottom half as the Bulldogs upended the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament champions, 7-5.
In a well-played game, the teams entered the seventh inning tied at 3-3 and both were at the same spot in the batting order for their turn at bat.
With one out, Allman lined a sharp single to right off Argylls freshman Brayden Ross, who pitched a scoreless sixth in relief.
With plenty of home-run power — Allman leads the county with five on the season — his main goal was to get on base and start a rally.
“A line drive somewhere, just hit the ball in the gap somewhere and get on base,” Allman said. “Or a walk even. Anything to get on base. Hit me, I don’t care.”
Owen Imel and Noah Clark followed with walks to load the bases and brought Brennan Stow to the plate. His sharp grounder was fielded on a hop by the drawn-in Chad Harbert at shortstop, but his throw to the plate was just high, allowing Allman to score.
“I thought I was going to be out. I went down to slide, and he was all over the plate,” Allman said.
Cam Gooding reached on an error by Maddox Beckley at first to score the second run of the inning. Brock Harper followed with an RBI sacrifice fly before Deyton Buck capped the rally with a run-scoring single.
“I would not say that we executed well offensively. We had a couple bunts that we didn’t get down and another situation where we didn’t get a sign,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “But timely hits were a good thing, and defensively, that was a great game. Our defense stepped up.”
Allman took the mound in the bottom of the inning in relief of Kyle Shelton, who pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings. After the first two batters were retired, an error, a single and a walk loaded the bases for the Argylls. Ross drove home two runs with a sharp single to left, but Allman induced Brayden Shoemaker to line out to Clark at shortstop for the final out.
“We play well every game, I feel like,” Allman said. “Our hitting, everything has been good. Just some close games and close calls.”
Lapel scored two runs in the first. Clark drove in Isaac Bair with a sacrifice fly, and Allman — who had the first of his three hits — scored on a throwing error. The Bulldogs added a third in the fourth inning when Stow walked with one out, went from first to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Gooding single.
M-G scored its first three runs in the third inning. Nick Evans scored on a wild pitch, and Harbert and Beckley delivered RBI infield singles.
Lapel improves to 11-10 while Madison-Grant (14-5) will look to clinch at least a share of the Central Indiana Conference title Thursday evening when it hosts Mississinewa. With a win against the Indians and another next Thursday when Oak Hill comes to Fairmount, M-G would win the CIC outright.
“We played a good team. We just didn’t make that one play that we needed to,” M-G coach Scott Haley said. “The focus is definitely tomorrow night, and even if we split the two, we can share the conference. But these kids don’t want to share it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.