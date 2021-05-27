LAPEL -- Lapel took care of business in a hurry against Muncie Burris on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to a 12-1 win over the Owls in the first round of Sectional 40 play.
This is something the Bulldogs knew they had in them according to coach Matt Campbell.
“Take care of ourselves,” Campbell said. “We know how we play, and it doesn’t matter who the other team is, we need to focus on what we do.”
Campbell, grinning from ear to ear, also spoke on how well his team played and how Lapel can carry its momentum into Saturday’s matchup against top-ranked Monroe Central.
“Tonight, it happened to be hitting the ball and, really, pitching it, too,” Campbell said. “We take care of ourselves, and we put ourselves in a good position to win.”
What the Bulldogs accomplished Wednesday night was something they had been working toward all season. And they’re not taking the win for granted.
“We’ve all wanted to have the ability to talk about Saturday, but you know, you have to win the first one,” Campbell said. “It’s nice now to be able to talk about it and focus on it.”
Third baseman Brennon Stow, whose night included a solo home run, spoke on what the win meant to the team.
“Just confidence for Saturday,” Stow said. “Saturday’s a big game for us.”
Stow, like Campbell, knows what’s at stake Saturday, and he hopes to carry this win into that matchup.
“Of course. It’s a team sport,” Stow said. “We’ll work together and try to get the win.”
Stow has more than just Saturday’s game on his mind. He’s thinking about how he and his team can play well enough to come away as sectional champions.
“Every practice, every game, is for this Saturday,” Stow said. “We’re just gonna try and win out and then play in the sectional championship.”
Lapel catcher Noah Clark shared a similar appreciation for Wednesday’s victory.
“It’s huge for us,” Clark said. “Taking it game by game, not taking anything for granted, getting to play baseball every day. That’s the main thing.”
Clark's confidence in his team and himself is part of why he believes the Bulldogs can go far in the playoffs.
“We’re learning more about who we are and what we can take into Saturday to go get a win,” Clark said.
Lapel will face the Golden Bears on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal with the championship scheduled for Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.
