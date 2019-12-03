LAPEL — Lapel’s girls basketball team bounced back from deficits of two possessions or more five times against a larger school, Class 3A Yorktown, Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs needed to make another big rally late in the fourth quarter, and that proved to be too much to ask.
Yorktown was able to put Lapel away 67-58, despite another all-around effort by the Bulldogs that has been a regular occurrence in this still-young season.
After responding to what the Tigers gave them through three-plus quarters, the shooting finally let Lapel (4-2) down.
The Bulldogs, who had the game tied at 43 with a quarter to go and at 50 with under five minutes left, shot 3-of-12 in the final period while Yorktown (5-1) went 9-for-14.
“I think we spotted them seven to nine points in every single quarter,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “And then in the fourth quarter, we were just too tired to make a comeback like we did in the other three quarters.”
Lapel first spotted the Tigers a 14-5 lead before the Bulldogs closed the first period with eight in a row, including 3-pointers by Makayla McDole and Morgan Knepp.
Yorktown was up nine again in the second quarter (22-13), but Lapel came back to take a brief lead at 25-24. A layup by Knepp off a McDole steal tied it at 28, and that was the halftime score.
The Bulldogs in the third period trailed 42-35 with under three minutes to go, but they came up with another 8-0 run. A triple by McDole with 12 seconds left put Lapel up 43-42.
Yorktown again streaked ahead, 50-43, only to have the Bulldogs tie it with baskets on three straight possessions. A pull-up 3 by Lily Daniels knotted it at 50 at the five-minute mark.
Lapel found itself down 56-50, but a bucket and two free throws by Daniels made it a two-point game with 2:23 to play.
The Tigers scored the next eight points, and with only 79 seconds to go, Yorktown appeared to be safe, and that happened to be the case.
“We didn’t hit enough bunnies tonight,” Newby said. “I counted on my shot chart. We were 12-of-33 inside the paint, and that’s not making enough layups.”
The Bulldogs were 16-of-25 from the free-throw line and 18-of-50 from the field (36 percent).
“Even though we gave up 67 points, we didn’t play well enough defensively on the interior,” Newby said. “But, still, if you make layups and hit free throws, you score 70 and you beat them.”
Daniels led Lapel with 16 points and three steals. Knepp, the other starting guard, had 11 points. Delany Peoples ended with eight points and eight rebounds, and McDole also scored eight.
In the junior varsity game, Yorktown defeated Lapel 43-38. Deannaya Haseman led the Bulldogs with 22 points.
Lapel hosts Greenfield-Central on Thursday.
