LAPEL — Lapel senior Kolby Bullard’s buzzer-beating 3 pushed the Bulldogs into overtime, but Tipton was too much in a 77-70 loss on senior night.
With only four seconds remaining in regulation, the Bulldogs (14-9) found themselves down by three. Bullard was able to create just enough space to hit a dagger as time expired, his fifth 3-pointer of the second half.
“I was just hoping that we would fight back and get it to a tie game before the end of the fourth quarter,” Bullard said. “I thought I was going to hit it, so I had to shoot it.”
Bullard finished with 25 points and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc. Everyone in the gym knew Bullard was heating up when the fourth quarter rolled around. Once he was hot, he couldn’t be stopped.
“He is a great shooter, and great shooters don’t have a conscience,” Lapel head coach Jimmie Howell said. “They know when they have it. He has been a second-half clutch performer for us all year.”
He was not the only senior who produced as 87 percent of the Bulldogs’ points were scored by senior night honorees.
Senior Gage White stepped up in the paint and tallied a double-double in his final regular season home game. His paint presence led to 16 points and 10 rebounds. Although the circumstance was different than a normal home game, his mindset wasn’t.
“I’m just trying to go out there (and) win a game,” White said. “We are never going to back down from a challenge. If we stay together, there’s nothing we can’t do.”
Lapel’s biggest challenge was Tipton senior Ben Humrichous. The 6-foot-8 post dropped 19 points and was responsible for the 3-pointer to put the Blue Devils (17-5) up with only four seconds remaining. Senior Cole Alexander was given the task to guard Humrichous for a majority of the contest.
“(Humrichous) is an Indiana All-Star caliber player,” Howell said. “I thought Cole Alexander did a real nice job on him. We helped when we needed to.”
In the second quarter, Lapel found itself down 22 points and entered halftime down 15. However, the deficit did not defeat Lapel’s spirit as a monumental comeback ensued.
“We didn’t do much defensively in the first half,” Howell said. “The kids showed quite a bit of heart tonight. We knew that they had blown leads in other games, so we knew there was a chance for us to come back.”
The spark slowly fizzled out in overtime as the Bulldogs were only able to tally one point in those four minutes. Lapel’s slow start put the Bulldogs in a rut. In order to beat Wapahani in next week’s sectional opener, Bullard said that this can’t happen again.
“This is something to build off of,” Bullard said. “We have a big game against Wapahani, so … we have to come out hot instead of coming out slow.”
