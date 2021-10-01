CARMEL — Defending state girls golf champion Macy Beeson is very much in position to repeat.
The Lapel junior charged up the leaderboard on the back-nine, carved up the par-5s, and headed to the clubhouse with a first round of 70 (-2) and a two-stroke lead at the close of her day.
Later in the afternoon, Chloe Johnson from Evansville North — the first-round leader and third-place state finalist a year ago — matched Beeson’s 70, and the two share the lead heading into play Saturday morning.
Beeson will be in the first group to tee off on the opening hole at 8:39 a.m., while Johnson will also go from the first tee but over two hours later at 10:54 a.m.
After playing the first nine at an even-par 36 and going 1-over par with a bogey on the par-4 11th hole, Beeson birdied three of the final seven holes — including both par-5s — to grab the lead on the final hole.
Overall, Beeson scored a birdie on three of Prairie View’s four par-5s, was 1-over on the par-3s, and even on the par-4 holes.
She bogeyed two holes — the par-3 sixth and par-4 11th — but rebounded quickly in both cases. She birdied the seventh and had consecutive birdies on 13 and 14.
Lydia Bauersfeld from Castle birdied the final two holes to take sole possession of third place, three shots back of the leaders.
Early, it was Ava Ray of Franklin Community who had the best front nine. With three birdies and no bogeys, she fired a 33 on the front nine. But Ray — playing one group in front of Beeson -- struggled coming in, including a double-bogey on 18, and finished as one of four players at 4-over par.
