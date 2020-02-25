NEW PALESTINE — Misty Carpenter was an accomplished gymnast when she attended Anderson High School, but it did not offer the sport and she was limited to club competitions.
Carpenter’s eldest daughter, Mady, has the best of both worlds — club and school gymnastics. And mom gets to coach Mady both in club and for Lapel.
Because Mady Carpenter is the only gymnast enrolled at Lapel, she is fortunate athletic director Bill Chase is allowing her to compete in meets for the school. The junior has done quite well in her two seasons under the Bulldogs’ banner and is enjoying it.
“Club was a little more stressful, but this is a little more relaxed,” said Carpenter, who also competes for the MEKS Gymnastics club her mom owns in Anderson. “It’s good to get to know (the other school gymnasts). They’re all super nice, and this is a lot more fun and not so strict.”
As a solo gymnast for Lapel, Misty Carpenter said Mady “piggy-backs” Noblesville, which is the nearest school that has a full team, and she competes when the Millers have meets.
But Noblesville saw what was to be its final regular-season meet last week cancelled, so Chase arranged for Carpenter to perform with New Palestine Tuesday night, three days before the Noblesville sectional. Muncie Central and Shelbyville also took part.
Carpenter put together a brilliant all-around score of 35.7, second by one point to New Pal’s Grace Shanahan and well clear of the other competitors.
She started the night by winning the vault, with a 9.075 average for two runs, and was second in both the uneven bars (8.525) and balance beam (9.45).
Carpenter went into the final event, floor exercise, with a small chance to win all-around (she trailed by .6 of a point). But she landed on her seat while finishing up a series of somersaults and got 8.65, which put her third.
“I normally don’t fall,” Carpenter said. “Floor is my favorite, I love my music, and I feel comfortable doing it.”
She had Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes as her song while on floor.
Carpenter has won a number of individual and all-around events this season, and her best scores are 9.55 on the beam, 9.5 on floor, 9.3 on vault and 9.05 on the bars.
The stakes for Carpenter become higher beginning with Friday’s sectional, and she doesn’t plan to stop there.
“My absolute goal is to get to state,” she said. “I’m going to work on some things the next two days in practice, to work on a double-full (on floor). I positively think I can make it to state.”
Last year, Carpenter got to the regional. This year’s regional is March 7 at Portage and state is March 14 at Ball State.
Carpenter is more than an elite gymnast. She plays the back row for Lapel’s volleyball team and is an outfielder in softball.
“She was up to level 10 (in club), and she just decided that was too much, and she wanted to hang out with her friends and play other sports,” Misty Carpenter said. “Gymnastics takes up to 20 hours a week, and she didn’t want to do that, and our high school offered that, and she didn’t want to give up the sport, so we just started doing that.
Next year, Lapel’s team will double in size, Misty Carpenter said. Mady’s sister, Miley, now in eighth grade, plans to compete for the school.
