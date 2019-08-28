PENDLETON — With no competition for the last 4 kilometers, all Luke Combs could do was run his race.
The Lapel senior did so smoothly and brilliantly Wednesday in his first 5K event of the cross country season, the Arabian Roundup at Pendleton Heights’ newly dedicated John Rhoades Course.
Combs finished the race in 16 minutes, 2 seconds and won the event for the second straight year, by a 30-second margin over a Yorktown runner.
“I was happy with it,” Combs said. “I really wasn’t having any big expectations. I was really trying to go out there and have fun.”
Combs, a two-time state cross country meet participant and third-place finisher in the 1,600 at the 2019 state track meet, was by far the fastest individual in a race dominated by Hamilton Southeastern, whose team scored 34 points.
“It’s nice having a comfortable lead, but at the same time, it is also nice to have some people that run with me at the very end to help speed up the pace,” Combs said. “I don’t really mind either way. I enjoy it.”
Combs has a fan in PH coach Alan Holden, whose Arabians were second with 87 points.
“He reminds me a lot like Brock Hagerman,” said Holden, who coached the 2005 state cross country individual champion.
PH created separation from third-place Roncalli (108) and had four runners in the top 20 and another two among the first 30.
Junior Sean Roan ran sixth, one spot ahead of sophomore teammate Andrew Carpenter. Junior Kyle Drinkut ran 14th, sophomore Eli Creel 18th, junior Taylor Salon 28th and freshman Andrew Blake 30th.
“Our main goal today was to try to get five runners under 18 (minutes), and we had four under 18,” Holden said. “I’m quite pleased. You win a lot of meets by having guys pack up like like that, and they ran the way they were supposed to.”
Frankton was ninth of 20 teams in the boys meet (267). Lapel (330) placed 11th, Anderson (365) was 12th, Shenandoah (427) 16th, Alexandria (441) 17th, Elwood (461) 18th and Anderson Prep Academy (517) 19th.
PH led the area girls field by placing fifth with 134 points. Sophomore Laney Ricker ran 17th, and classmate Catherine Dudley was 20th.
“Looking back from last year, a lot of our girls were faster than last year, so that was a good sign,” Arabians coach Melissa Hagerman said. “I don’t think the course was very fast today because the grass was a little taller, and that probably slowed things down, but if people ran faster, that’s good.”
The girls meet attracted three state-ranked squads. No. 4 Fishers won with 34 points, with No. 14 Hamilton Southeastern (43) second and No. 20 New Palestine (94) third.
Frankton (267) placed ninth in the girls race, then it was Alexandria (304) in 10th, Shenandoah (360) 12th and Anderson (435) 17th.
