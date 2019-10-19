MUNCIE — Six schools and 24 individual runners from The Herald Bulletin coverage area took the starting line at the IHSAA Cross Country Delta Regional on Saturday hoping to keep their seasons alive.
Along with another first-place finish from Lapel senior Luke Combs, Pendleton Heights qualified both its boys and girls teams to semistate and Frankton will send its boys team to Fort Wayne next weekend.
Combs showed no signs of slowing down since winning the Pendleton sectional title last weekend as his run Saturday was 13 seconds faster. He took the regional title with a time of 15 minutes, 43 seconds. Combs’ run was also 26 seconds ahead of second-place Matthew Mitsch from Yorktown.
“I think my run went really well today,” Combs said. “I would’ve liked to get a faster time, but in the bigger picture, trying to survive and advance is the main goal. I think my time was good, and it sets me up well for next week.”
In the team standings, Pendleton Heights’ boys had an impressive showing, placing four runners in the top 25 and finishing in fourth place with a team score of 104. The Arabians were led by sophomore Avry Carpenter, who finished 11th with a time of 17:08.
Right behind the Arabians in the standings were the Eagles, finishing in fifth with a team score of 129. Senior Kyran Planalp led Frankton, finishing in 15th place with a time of 17:22. Eagles head coach Andre Lo said his team spent the beginning of the race making up some lost ground.
“We got trapped at the start and weren’t in a good position halfway through, but we really came though the last half of the race,” Lo said. “In some ways, getting trapped helped us. In the past, we’ve come out too fast, and we’ve worked on running a little more even. This entire week we talked about moving up through the field, so they really listened well.”
In the girls race, Pendleton Heights packed in to put six runners in the top 30 and lead the Arabians to third-place finish with a team score of 82. The teams top-three finish came by a wide margin as the score was 40 points ahead of fourth-place Yorktown.
“Our scoring gap between second place and third place was much better,” Pendleton Heights head coach Melissa Hagerman said. “I was really pleased with how my top five and the team entirely ran today. I think the girls came to compete and are ready to go to semistate. I’m very pleased.”
Sophomore Katie Jones led the way with a seventh-place finish followed by sophomore Laney Ricker and freshman Gloria Richardson going 16 and 17. Jones was happy about the way she ran after fighting a stress fracture since the beginning of the season.
“It feels really good to come back and finish strong today,” Jones said. “This week had been a really good week of training for our team and myself. It really paid off in the end.”
In addition to team qualifiers, the area also had a handful of individual semistate qualifiers. In the boys race, Anderson’s Dryden Thomas, Liberty Christian’s Jordan Armogum, Lapel’s Carson Huber, and Shenandoah’s Josh Soden all qualified for next weekend’s meet. In the girls race, Shenandoah’s Stormie Fitch and Alexandria’s Madisen Weir qualified.
As the stakes get higher and the competition narrows down to some of the best in Indiana, each team has stressed the importance of one thing — peaking at the right time. Combs, who already has a handful of first-place finishes this season, believes he has not reached that peak just yet.
“Nothing from here on out is going to be easy,” Combs said. “It’s easy to kind of relax these few races, but from here on out, everything matters. You can’t take anything for granted.”
