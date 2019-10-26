FORT WAYNE — Lapel senior Luke Combs wasn’t exactly where he wanted to be either as the finish line was in sight or when he crossed it Saturday.
But he had no reason to hang his head after his semistate run.
A thrilling stretch duel at a rainy Purdue Fort Wayne Plex course went to Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran’s Reece Gibson over Combs by 1.1 seconds. Combs completed the 5,000-meter run in 15 minutes, 35.5 seconds.
Combs, who has established himself as one of the state’s best distance runners this calendar year, led for much of the final two kilometers, only to have Gibson approach and finally go by within the final 200 meters.
“I knew the end of the race was going to come down to me and Reece Gibson,” Combs said. “He is a great runner and has a great kick. I was kind of hoping that he’d be leading at the very end so I could go off his shoulder, but I found myself leading that last part.”
Combs didn’t think the weather had any bearing on his run, though he said there were points on the course where there was mud.
“Everyone had to deal with the conditions the same, but I think the rain makes the cross country fun,” he said.
Combs’ coach, Darrell Richardson, said Combs “ran his race,” and if first place was there, he was going to take it.
“He’s healthy, and the big prize is next week,” Richardson said.
Next up is the IHSAA state meet in Terre Haute. Combs ran 27th last year after having high hopes for a top-20 finish but rebounded in the state track meet and took third in the 1,600 meters. This cross country season has seen Combs break 15 minutes at the Flashrock Invitational in Carmel.
“I definitely have changed and have become a better runner,” Combs said. “I’m just a different runner both physically and mentally.”
Three area teams also competed Saturday, with Pendleton Heights’ girls placing 13th with 347 points, the PH boys 18th (486) and Frankton’s boys 20th (559).
PH sophomore Katie Jones paced the area’s nine girls competitors by coming home 68th, in 20:11.
Other PH finishers were sophomore Laney Ricker (75th), freshman Gloria Richardson (77th), sophomore Catherine Dudley (90th), junior Madison McKee (117th), sophomore Berkeley Lord (136th) and sophomore Hallee Brunnemer (151st).
PH junior Kyle Drinkut was the other area runner in the top 100. He placed 89th (17:15).
Arabian sophomore Avry Carpenter was 102nd, and he was followed by freshman Andrew Blake (138th), sophomore Elijah Creel (154th), junior Riley Keller (157th), freshman Nicholas Bronnenberg (177th) and freshman Jason Lyst (178th).
Frankton senior Kyran Planalp ran 17:37.3 and placed 117th, as the Eagles were in their second straight semistate.
Also for Frankton, junior Bradley Lawrence ran 141st, senior James Huff 156th, freshman Kaleb Cage 159th, junior Zach Davenport 160th, junior Christian Gerber 179th and sophomore Aden Swisher 180th.
Alexandria freshman Madisen Weir placed 100th, and Shenandoah senior Stormie Fitch was 129th in the girls race.
Other area boys running as individuals were Anderson senior Dryden Thomas (127th), Lapel senior Carson Huber (131st), Shenandoah senior Josh Soden (151st) and Liberty Christian sophomore Jordan Armogun (170th).
