Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain. High 61F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.