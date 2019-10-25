GREENTOWN — The Lapel football team had enough big plays to take the lead with time running down Friday night in its Class 2A Sectional 36 first-round game at Eastern.
But an unfortunate penalty flag and a great offensive play by an undefeated opponent at home was enough to deny the Bulldogs in their quest for a third straight sectional championship.
Comets quarterback Nolan Grubb hit Ethan Jones for a 13-yard touchdown with 6.7 seconds remaining to help Eastern pull out a 34-31 win over the Bulldogs.
Eastern (10-0) will now play at Alexandria (6-4) after the Tigers routed Elwood Friday night.
Lapel’s season ends at 6-4.
The game-winning score came barely a minute after Lapel scored to take the lead and capped an evening that saw three ties and eight lead changes — and three lead changes in the final two minutes.
After backup kicker Kyle McCreary gave the Comets a 27-24 lead with 1:50 left, senior Cole Alexander drove Lapel quickly into position and hit Charlie Prough for a 28-yard touchdown to give Lapel a 31-27 advantage.
Prough caught two passes on the drive for 69 yards and finished with six catches for 158 yards.
But Eastern, despite having just one timeout remaining, took advantage of great field position, starting at its own 45 after a short kickoff.
Zane Downing converted a fourth-and-3 with an 8-yard run to get to the Lapel 26-yard line. Eastern took its last timeout with 26.6 seconds remaining.
Grubb looked to pass on the ensuing play but was tackled as he started to scramble with the clock running.
But a flag was thrown for a facemask call against Lapel and, much to the dismay of Bulldogs fans, it was the personal foul variety, giving the Comets a first down at the 13-yard line.
“It was an inadvertent facemask. It should have been a 5-yard penalty,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “Either way, the pass play was the pass play. We had to defend it.”
Grubb beat double coverage to hit Jones at the goal line on the next play.
“That’s about the worst way to lose, I think,” Miller said. “A play here and there in the first, second, third or fourth quarter, maybe it’s a different game. The kids put the effort in. They left it all out there, (but) we were just a play or two short tonight.”
A pair of desperation throws by Alexander, who finished the night 14-of-28 for 247 yards, three TDs and no interceptions, fell incomplete on Lapel’s final possession.
“I’m sure this senior class graduates as the most successful class in Lapel football history,” Miller said. “This is the only year in four years that they didn’t get an opportunity to play for a sectional championship.”
The class of 2020 finished its career with a 31-17 record and two sectional titles.
After Jorge Moneo put Lapel up with an early field goal, Eastern answered with a 14-play, 79-yard drive and a 1-yard scoring run by Makhai Reed.
Four plays later, Noah Frazier hauled in an Alexander throw for a 26-yard score and a 10-7 Lapel lead after one.
McCreary tied the game at 10-10 with a second-quarter field goal.
But Lapel took the halftime lead when Alexander hit freshman Tyler Dollar for a 24-yard touchdown pass, converting a fourth-and-10 with 29.4 seconds left in the half for a 17-10 lead at intermission.
Dollar finished the night with 96 yards from scrimmage and had two scores.
Eastern took the lead in the second half with a pair of touchdown runs, one each by Downing and Grubb before Dollar tied the game at 24-24 with a 2-yard scoring run to set the stage for the dramatic fourth quarter.
“Your heart just breaks for the kids,” Miller said of his seniors.
