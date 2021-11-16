ELWOOD — Ashlynn Allman scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Madelyn Poynter added 10 points as Lapel remained unbeaten with a 61-12 win Tuesday over short-handed Elwood.
The Panthers feature a roster of six players, and coach Terry Detling was proud of the effort his players gave for all 32 minutes, but Lapel coach Zach Newby felt the Bulldogs came out flat and did not play the way he knows his team will have to this season.
“It was just a complete lack of focus tonight. We did not come out ready to play,” Newby said after a prolonged postgame locker room conversation with his team. “We didn’t execute anything.
“We’re just more talented. If the talent was even tonight, we’re the ones getting our butts kicked.”
Detling and his players know what his team is up against this season, but there was no quit against a far superior team in terms of talent.
“The effort has been good and the coachability has been good, so that makes it doable up to this point,” Detling said. “I love them for that.”
Nobody epitomized the nonstop effort more than junior Yzabell Ramey. She scored eight of the team’s 12 points, including a personal 6-2 run in the fourth quarter. Despite trailing 54-7, Ramey hit a free throw, a 3-point basket and a runner in the lane to get the Panthers into double digits.
“That’s a great example of how we need to handle it always,” Detling said. “That’s something we can lean towards and show as a great example.”
It was the third time this season Elwood (0-5) has lost by 49 points, but Detling said the locker room after the game was still an upbeat place.
“Nobody really hung their head in there,” he said. “They recognize that tomorrow is another opportunity, and that’s pretty rare sometimes when you get beat by 49 points three times.”
Lapel (3-0) outscored Elwood 13-0 in the first quarter and carried a 31-3 lead into halftime behind Allman’s nine first-half points. Most of the Bulldogs’ starters did not play much in the second half as the large margin allowed for many of Newby’s reserves to get some valuable playing time, with freshmen Taylor Mroz and Brooklyn Boles finding the most success.
Inserted just before halftime, Mroz hit consecutive baskets and finished the night with eight points for the Bulldogs. Newby said the energy she brings off the bench is palpable.
“Brooklyn plays extremely hard, and Taylor always brings energy,” Newby said. “Her personality and energy are contagious. That’s what she brings to practice every single night. She always gets us going, and that’s why she’s the one I reached for tonight.”
Boles added six points and matched Allman with nine rebounds to lead Lapel.
Elwood sophomore Raeghan Wisehart led all players with 12 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will need a stronger and more focused effort Friday when they host arch-rival Frankton in an early season test for the two teams who will enter the game unbeaten. It will also provide Newby a better measuring stick for where his team is early in the season.
“They’re really good. It’s going to be a tough one to win,” Newby said. “They’re really good. (Stephan Hamaker) is a good coach, and I know they’re guard heavy. I think it’ll be a good gauge.”
Elwood will travel to Sheridan for a Saturday evening tilt.
