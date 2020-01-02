LAPEL — The Lapel boys basketball team went the entire first half without a 2-point field goal and lost to Guerin Catholic 56-40 in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader Thursday.
The Lapel girls opened the night with a 46-42 victory that was a hard-fought contest down to the end.
Between the two games, Lapel honored its 2000 girls basketball team, the first in school history to win a girls sectional title. Its coach, Kevin Brattain was also honored for his 308 coaching victories for the girls program.
In the boys’ game, the Bulldogs were all right when the 3-pointers were falling. Their first 15 points came from long range.
“We just don’t compete,” said Lapel coach Jimmie Howell. “When we hit those shots, we look good. We aren’t going to win many games shooting less than 10 free throws.”
Lapel was down only 17-12 after one quarter but got outscored 14-4 in the second and trailed at halftime 31-16. The Bulldogs played the Golden Eagles pretty evenly in the second half but could make no big dent in the deficit.
Kolby Bullard scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, to pace the Bulldogs. Blake Mills added eight. Lapel lost the rebound battle 25-19. Caden Eicks had seven boards.
Bernie McGuinness topped Guerin with 23 points, and Matthew Gillis added 11. The Eagles had success going to the basket, scoring 22 points in the paint.
“We had to defend them further out on the court than we’re used to,” Howell said.
The Bulldogs will next play against arch-rival Frankton on Monday at home in the first game of the Madison County tournament.
“It will be ugly if we play like this,” said Howell. “I hope we will compete better since it is a rival.”
In the opening contest, the Lapel girls scored just six points in the fourth quarter, missed five free throws down the stretch and had a whopping 23 turnovers but still managed to hold off the Golden Eagles.
Finally, Makynlee Taylor and Morgan Knepp hit one of two free throws each in the final minute to hold off Guerin, who once trailed by 10 in the second half. Lapel also came up with two key steals in the final two possessions when the visitors still had the chance to tie or take the lead.
Taylor was fabulous on both ends, scoring 20 points and adding 10 rebounds as the Dogs came away with a 38-27 advantage on the boards.
After Taylor, none of her teammates scored more than six points. Makayla McDole scored six off the bench.
Olivia Labus topped Guerin with 15 points, and Kathryn Loso added 10. Labus and starting senior guard Nicole Cunningham both fouled out in the game’s final minutes. Guerin dropped to 4-9.
The Bulldogs will open Madison County tournament play at home at 6 p.m. Monday against Frankton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.