LAPEL – The last time the Lapel girls basketball team hosted a sectional, its hopes of playing for a championship were undone in part by a poor night at the free-throw line against Wapahani.
The Bulldogs were not about to allow history to repeat itself Saturday.
Lapel shot an amazing 30-of-38 from the charity stripe, and Deannaya Haseman led the way with 28 points as the Bulldogs routed Wapahani 67-49 to return to the Class 2A Sectional 40 title game for the first time since 2019.
“We shoot a ton of free throws,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “And they get mad at me, but we probably shoot 10 or 15 minutes of free throws every day in practice. We just make sure (we) concentrate. We put them in pressure situations and make free throws.
“And it carries over. That muscle memory carries over. They did a great job tonight.”
The Bulldogs (17-7) have been a team on a mission for more than a month. They’ve won five straight games overall and haven’t lost to a team other than Class 4A sectional finalist Pendleton Heights since Dec. 28.
Lapel is 8-2 during the span that includes a runner-up finish in the Madison County tournament and now two victories over highly regarded Wapahani (17-7).
The Bulldogs had a point to prove in the sectional rematch after upending the Raiders 45-31 on Jan. 25. Junior Camryn Wise – who leads Wapahani in scoring (18.4 points per game), rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) – did not play in the first contest.
She had 25 points and seven rebounds in the rematch but was held to 10-of-26 shooting from the field.
“You’re never gonna stop a great player like that,” Newby said. “Now they might stop themselves. They might miss shots. They might get themselves out of the game. But you’re not going to be able to stop a great player. We knew that. That wasn’t our goal.
“Our goal wasn’t to hold her. It was, ‘Hey, she gets her 20, but if nobody else does, then we’re in great shape.’ And I’m pretty sure that’s about how it went.”
Wise scored just six points in the second half, and Lala Lee was the only other player in double figures with 12 points for the Raiders.
Lapel more than answered with a three-headed monster of its own led by Haseman. The junior guard was 5-of-9 from the field and 16-of-18 at the charity stripe while pulling down nine rebounds.
She was particularly effective during a back-and-forth first quarter that saw the Bulldogs emerge with a slim 18-17 lead and scored 18 points in the first half. Her excellence at the free-throw line set the tone and contrasted with Wapahani’s 8-for-17 showing.
The Raiders scored a 50-46 semifinal victory against Lapel on its home court in 2020 in part because the Bulldogs failed to convert at the foul line.
“We’re a good free-throw shooting team,” Haseman said. “We practice a lot. That’s just something we know is important because we’ve lost previous games because of that. So we know that’s a really important factor in games like this.”
So is another fundamental: Rebounding.
Lapel enjoyed a robust 40-24 advantage on the glass thanks in large part to senior Ashlynn Allman, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds. She also was 7-of-9 at the free-throw line.
Junior Jaylee Hubble was the third Bulldog in double figures, finishing with 10 points and shooting 3-of-9 from 3-point range.
Haseman gave Lapel the lead for good and touched off an 11-3 run with a basket to make it 22-21 with 7:01 remaining in the second quarter. Allman followed with four consecutive points before Lee scored for Wapahani to cut the deficit to 26-23 with 5:08 to play in the half.
Madelyn Pointer answered for the Bulldogs, and Haseman’s 3-pointer with 4:12 left gave the hosts a 31-23 advantage.
Lapel took a 34-29 lead into the halftime locker room and built on it with the first four points of the second half. Wise stopped the run with back-to-back baskets to make it 38-33 with 4:07 left in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Raiders could get.
Allman’s free throw pushed the lead into double figures for the first time at 43-33 with 1:52 left in the period, and it never drifted into single digits again.
“If we play as a team,” Haseman said, “we’re unstoppable.”
The Bulldogs will look for their first sectional crown since 2007 when they square off against rival Frankton in Tuesday’s championship game.
The Eagles are the two-time defending champions and beat Lapel 58-41 on this same court Nov. 19.
That was Lapel’s first home game this season and the first contest with a full house since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The atmosphere figures to be even more electric for the rematch.
“It’s gonna be a little nerve-wracking at first,” Allman said. “But once we get started, I’m gonna calm the team down because I’ve been here doing this for four years now.”
