ALEXANDRIA – Like many programs this spring, the Lapel baseball team still is trying to define an identity.
Tuesday’s Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament opener against Alexandria is as good a place as any to start.
Noah Clark tripled home a run with one out in the sixth inning and scored two pitches later on Parker Allman’s sacrifice fly as the Bulldogs outlasted Alexandria 7-5 on a chaotic day. The game originally was scheduled to be played at Lapel, but field conditions forced a switch to Tiger Field.
The Bulldogs (3-2) still hit last in each inning and survived despite a disastrous fifth frame. It’s no surprise Clark found himself at the center of the decisive rally.
After a strikeout to start the inning, lead-off man Kyle Shelton reached base for the fourth time with his second single. As Clark worked a full count at the plate, Shelton stole second base to move into scoring position. Clark then drove the pay-off pitch deep to center field to put Lapel back in front to stay.
“He is a team-first guy, and that’s all he’s ever focused on, and he does a nice job,” Bulldogs coach Matt Carpenter said. “You can count on the fact that he is going to give you every bit of effort and intensity he has, regardless of what he’s done in the past at-bats or in the field or whatever. And it showed in that at-bat.”
Clark’s resiliency mirrored his team’s effort.
Starting pitcher Owen Imel cruised through the first four innings, surrendering just two hits as Lapel built a seemingly comfortable 4-0 lead. Alexandria’s fifth inning rally began quietly.
The frame started with Imel’s ninth strikeout before Brendan Luzader – one of just two Tigers with varsity playing experience – reached on an infield single. Aaron Matthews followed with a single of his own, and Collin Johns reached on an error that allowed Luzader to score Alexandria’s first run and put runners on second and third base.
After Kole Stewart singled to load the bases, it looked as though Imel might escape further damage with his 10th and final strikeout. But Matthews scored on a wild pitch, and Braxton Pratt followed with a thunderous two-run double to tie the score.
Alexandria (1-7) took the lead against Allman in relief when Carson Cuneo reached on an error and Pratt scored from second base. Brayden Bates also reached on an error before Allman – who got the win -- induced a flyout from the inning’s 10th batter to stop the bleeding.
“They didn’t quit, but we had too many mental mistakes, too many errors, and that’s been the story of our season,” Tigers coach Jeff Closser said. “We played well enough to win. … We just haven’t gotten over mistakes. We’re really young, and we’re kind of learning on the fly. But, hey, give Lapel credit. They took it to us and got us.”
Lapel loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth but got just one run on a groundout by Caleb Rowland to tie the game.
Isaac Bair turned a slick double play to end the top of the sixth before the Bulldogs regained the lead, and Brock Harper got the save with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh.
Lapel pitchers struck out 12 batters overall, and Carpenter said efficiency on the mound was a momentum changer.
“(Alexandria) can absolutely hit the ball, but you keep yourself in the game and give yourself a chance when you throw strikes,” he said. “That’s what it’s boiled down to in past games we’ve lost and what it boiled down to in this game.”
The Bulldogs scored in the bottom of the first after Shelton walked and scored on a groundout by Imel. The Bulldogs added three more runs in the third highlighted by a triple from Allman, an RBI single from Shelton and a sacrifice fly from Imel.
Shelton was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI, Clark was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Bair was 2-for-4.
Matthews was 2-for-3 to lead an inexperienced Alexandria squad.
“We had no varsity pitching innings back this year. None,” Closser said. “And we’ve got two guys that have ever stepped foot on the varsity field – Stewart and the catcher, Luzader. Other than that, we’re learning on the run. Even our seniors, they didn’t play (varsity before this year). And it’s been hard.”
The Tigers’ lessons will continue Wednesday with a consolation bracket game against Anderson Prep at Memorial Field.
Lapel continues a stretch of four games in five days with a battle against Pendleton Heights at home Wednesday. The winner will face Madison-Grant in Thursday’s semifinals.
It’s a chance for the Bulldogs to get a lot of early season reps, but the tournament also carries a lot of importance for the program.
“I think one difference between us and other teams is we’re not in a conference,” Carpenter said. “So these four games in five days to us mean a whole lot. And other teams throughout the season have something to play for within in their conference and their conference rivals and stuff, but we don’t. So, to us, these four games – aside from learning about your team – they mean something to us.”
