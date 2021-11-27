FRANKTON — On a night when two arch rivals went to overtime, the seniors who have battled each other for the last four years made big play and big shot after big play and big shot.
But it was a freshman on defense and a sophomore at the free-throw line that clinched a tough road win for Lapel on Saturday in front of a hostile and full house at Frankton’s Eagles Nest.
Freshman Bode Judge blocked a potential go ahead shot in overtime and sophomore Nick Witte iced an instant classic with a pair of free throws with 5.1 seconds left on the clock as the Bulldogs held off the Eagles 72-68, earning Frankton graduate Tod Windlan his first win as Lapel boys basketball coach.
“I’m 56, that’s 38 years since I was playing here,” Windlan said. “It’s always good to get a win against your arch rivals.”
The game went to overtime after Lapel saw a double-digit first-half lead dissolve and nearly for the second straight night, the victory with it.
A strong start for the Bulldogs resulted in a 31-18 lead in the second quarter, their biggest of the night, after a steal and layup by senior Landon Bair.
But Frankton seniors Blake Mills and Jacob Davenport answered with consecutive 3-point baskets, and the Eagles were able to pull within seven at the break on a steal and layup by Davenport at the buzzer.
It was a lead the Bulldogs maintained for the most part in the third period and an advantage that grew to nine after four straight points — a 3 by Bair and a free throw by Witte. But Mills found senior Harrison Schwinn for a layup. He was fouled and converted the free throw to pull the Eagles within six.
“It was nice that the senior leaders were making the big plays,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “Davenport made some big plays, Blake did, Harrison made some and the other guys came in and worked around them and did a wonderful job.”
Frankton opened the fourth quarter on an 11-4 run, capped by a three-point rebound basket by Schwinn, to take the lead 56-55, the first lead for the Eagles since 8-7 in the first quarter.
After three free throws from senior Corbin Renihan, Lapel led 61-58 with 1:19 left, leading to a flurry of clutch shot making in the closing seconds.
Mills connected with 43 seconds left from beyond the arc to tie things up before Lapel senior Griffin Craig — who was 5-of-8 from 3-point range — hit with 24 seconds left for a three-point lead. But Mills found the range again just 12 seconds later to tie the game at 64-64.
Lapel’s opportunity to win it at the buzzer was nullified when Schwinn stepped in front of Renihan at the basket to draw the charge.
“The charge at the end of the game, you’ve got to be inbounds and I’m not sure he was inbounds,” Windlan said. “The contact was on the baseline. If anything, it’s a no call and we go to overtime.”
Even with the call, the game headed to an extra five minutes.
Bair hit two free throws before junior Tyler Bates was fouled by Renihan and converted 1-of-2 at the line. At that point, Windlan was whistled for a technical foul after the referee overheard Windlan and his brother Rod complaining to one another about the foul call.
“If you’ve got rabbit ears, you shouldn’t be officiating,” he said. “(Rod) said, ‘He didn’t deserve to make two,’ and I said, ‘You’re right. Ball don’t lie.’ And I said it about that loud. And he techs you in a game like that? Terrible.”
Schwinn made both technical free throws, and Bates got back to the line and made another free throw on the ensuing possession for a 68-66 Eagles lead.
Bair then scored the next four points for the Bulldogs as they retook the momentum. Bair drove for a layup and, after Judge’s key block, was fouled and hit two free throws with 18.9 seconds left for a 70-68 lead.
“They had been jumping at my ball fakes all night,” Bair said. “I just took what the defense gave me, and if they had collapsed on me, then I would have had Corbin or Griffin for 3. And I shoot 500 (free throws) a week, so I’m ready, and I wanted to be at the line there.”
After another missed 3-point Frankton shot, Witte grabbed the rebound, was fouled and — after scoring just one point during regulation — calmly stepped to the line and made both shots with 5.1 seconds left to seal things.
“As a sophomore, he really stepped up tonight,” Bair said. “We told him we didn’t really care. He is good enough to be out here in this moment. … He took that confidence, knocked two down and iced the game ultimately.”
Renihan led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Craig had 17 and Judge added 12 points. Bair finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, a game-high eight assists and three steals.
Schwinn and Mills each had 20 points and six rebounds for Frankton while Davenport added 14 points and Bates scored 12 with seven assists.
Lapel’s early season tour of Madison County continues next week with a home game Wednesday against Elwood before a trip to defending county champion Pendleton Heights on Friday. Frankton will host Tipton next Saturday.
