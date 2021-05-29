LAPEL -- Lapel's baseball team dodged nearly a cylinder's full of bullets from Class 2A No. 5 Monroe Central in a windy Sectional 40 contest Saturday.
The final missile from the Golden Bears hit the Bulldogs in the heart.
With the bases loaded and Monroe Central down to its final strike, a flyball escaped the clutch of Lapel center fielder Kyle Shelton, the three Bear runners who were going on the pitch all stormed home and Monroe Central snatched an upset bid away from Lapel with a 6-5 decision.
Lapel, which had led 5-1 and got outstanding efforts from its three pitchers, finished the season 16-14.
In the second Sectional 40 semifinal, Alexandria saw its two-year reign as state champion end with a 10-0 defeat to second-ranked Wapahani in five innings.
Lapel did all it was asked to, and more, against Monroe Central (24-6) at the plate and on the mound, and the Bulldogs answered the Bears' challenges -- save for the fateful final play.
The Bulldogs staked starter Brock Harper -- who struck out seven in five innings -- to a two-run lead in their first at-bat and added to it with three in the fourth, all with two out. All the runs were unearned, as a result of two errors by Monroe Central.
In the fourth, Parker Allman reached on an outfield error and Dayton Buck scored, and Brennan Stow drove two more home with a grounder off the shortstop.
Monroe Central got within 5-3 after five. Paden Hudson took over for Harper and had a 1-2-3 sixth on six pitches. Hudson in the seventh hit a batter, got a fielder's choice out and walked the next man up, and Owen Imel was called on to finish.
Imel gave up a single to Caleb Snyder and then got a huge out -- Brayden Matheny swinging. Caden Shumaker was next for the Bears.
With the count full and the runners taking off, Shumaker sent one that blew back into short center. Shelton hustled toward the ball, and when he got to it, the ball went out of the glove. With two runs in, Shelton hurriedly threw home to try to snare Snyder, but it went wide, and Lapel was left heart-broken.
"There was nothing routine about that final play," Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. "He was about halfway across our outfield to make that play, and there is nobody on our team that could cover that distance."
Campbell said it was the first time this season the wind was blowing in, and other plays that were outs were no less challenging. The temperature was in the low 60s after Friday's rains, and the Lapel game was moved back from an 11 a.m. start to 5:30 p.m. to prepare the field.
"Our pitchers did a great job keeping us in the game, but all the way around, we played a phenomenal game," Campbell said. "I keep talking about playing a complete game, but tonight is exactly what you want in that situation. They played a great game."
This was the final game for Bulldog seniors Allman, Hudson, Noah Clark, Cam Gooding, Caleb Rowland and Owen Robey.
Alexandria not only ran into a solid heir-apparent to the state title the Tigers had held in Wapahani, but the Tigers fell victim to the elements that affected Lapel and Monroe Central.
The Tigers (8-21) were charged with six errors, and all the runs the Raiders (24-6) scored were unearned.
Wapahani scored three in the first inning, the first on an overthrow of a dropped third strike, and another run came home on a wild pitch.
The Raiders scored single runs in Innings 2 and 3, and they blew it open with five in the fourth.
An underclass-filled Alexandria squad had three hits, singles by senior Brendan Luzader, sophomore Aaron Matthews and freshman Gabe McGuire.
The Tigers' best opportunity was in the fifth, when McGuire reached on a two-base error and Luzader singled. The next batter, Braxton Pratt, flew out, and the left fielder threw home, but McGuire stayed on third and Luzader ran for second, and the catcher got Luzader out to end the game.
Dylan Miller pitched the first inning for Alexandria, then Connor Russell came on for two innings, and Cole Morris finished up.
Senior Kole Stewart, a key contributor to the Tigers' 2019 title team went 0-for-2. Morris, Brayden Bates and Jayden Rushing are the other seniors.
