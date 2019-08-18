LAPEL — A season ago, the Lapel volleyball team had its best season behind a strong senior foursome.
This year, the math seems to be breaking the same as the Bulldogs will rely on another group of four seniors, as well as an influx of young talent, to contend once again for a county and sectional title.
And confidence is high this group can do exactly that.
Gone from last year's 27-6 team are the area player of the year, Isabel Anderson, as well as Addie Bailey, Emily Eppert and Macie Schmitt. But this year's seniors inspire similar confidence in head coach Hilary Eppert, who is hoping to maintain the high level the program has reached.
"I think we focus on us. That's the key," she said. "Last year was great, that was wonderful and a lot of fun. But we have to focus on moving forward and what we have this year. And this year, we have a lot."
This year's seniors include three powerful and athletic hitters who have developed into all-around threats and a defensive specialist who figures to have an expanded role.
In the middle, Zoe Freer had 226 kills last season, the highest returning total for the Bulldogs. One of the top middle hitters in the area, Freer became a more refined player in 2018 with 51 aces, 43 total blocks and 77 digs. Along with classmate Makynlee Taylor (173 kills, 34 blocks) Lapel will be formidable at the net.
"Zoe and Makynlee are going to bring a lot to the game as far as different looks and being able to hit just about anything," Eppert said. "The sets aren't going to be like last year, so working on timing has been key."
Delany Peoples is the third senior hitter for the Bulldogs. She recorded 169 kills last season and figures to be a key weapon on the outside again. Eppert said Peoples has worked hard on her own game, becoming a better defender as well.
"One of the things I've always appreciated about (Delany) is that she wants to invest in the team," Eppert said. "That makes everyone better."
The fourth senior is Makenna Bauer, who is expected to join strong back-row juniors Avery Bailey (466 serves received, 362 digs) and Madi Carpenter (241 SR, 108 digs) to form a strong defense for Lapel, which is vital.
"(Bauer) is going to help us at right back and serving. She'll definitely see more playing time this year," Eppert said. "Those two juniors bring a grit and defensive edge to the game. They'll be players to watch. One of the things I've always said is that if you can't pass the ball, the hitters can't do anything at the net."
Peoples said the four seniors are sharing the leadership responsibilities as each brings their own strengths to the role.
"We play our parts on the team," Peoples said. "Zoe, Kynlee and I are like teachers, and Kenna brings energy to the team."
Anderson was the setter last season and is arguably the toughest player to replace. But sophomore Emma Jackley has stepped into the role and has impressed during the preseason.
"She'll do great. She's working on her game and offensive sets," Eppert said. "She's been working with Isabel during the summer."
Eppert expects contributions from several newcomers as well. Sophomore Emma Anderson will help as an outside hitter and defensively while fellow sophomores Ashlynn Allman and Lexi Anderson add depth and height up front.
Add all that up, and Lapel volleyball does not expect to take a step back this season. The Bulldogs expect to keep moving forward.
"I'm super excited," Peoples said. "I really think we can do a lot. I'm really excited. I think we'll be really good."
Lapel opens its season Tuesday at Elwood.
