LAPEL — There was little to no doubt who the best player on the floor was Monday night when Daleville visited Lapel for a volleyball match.
And it was evident right from the start.
Senior Zoe Freer had a direct hand in seven straight points to help Lapel seize control of the first set and the match in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 three-set sweep over the Broncos.
With the win, Lapel improved to 5-1 while the Broncos dropped to 1-3.
In the opening set, with the Bulldogs leading by a mere point, Freer put away a free ball to return the serve to the Bulldogs. By chance, it was Freer’s turn to serve and she promptly served up four consecutive aces, then assisted on a kill and hammered home another ace. Suddenly, Lapel was up 17-9 and in control.
“She’s a senior, she’s played for lots of years and she knows when to step up,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “Not just from a kills standpoint, but defensively, serving, playing smart.”
Freer finished the match leading all players with 10 kills and five aces. Her performance was just part of a strong service game as the Bulldogs served up a total of 19 aces, with sophomore Emma Jackley and junior libero Avery Bailey adding three each.
Serve receive, usually a strong part of Daleville’s game, was a problem throughout the night for the Broncos.
“Our serve receive is typically one of our stronger points, but tonight it was the weakest part of our game,” Daleville coach Rosie North said. “I think that’s definitely where Lapel won the game.”
While she was happy with the aces, the Bulldogs committed 12 service errors in the match with half of those coming in the final set alone.
“In the third set we had six or eight, I can’t remember,” Eppert said. “I wish I could unlock the secret to that.”
The Broncos held leads in each of the next two sets, including a six-point cushion at one point in the third. But the Bulldogs came back each time and the young Daleville team was unable to fend off the comeback.
“The girls are starting to get to the point where they’re more comfortable in their new positions,” North said. “The girls definitely had the fight to come back, but they just couldn’t get over that small hump.”
Daleville was paced by freshman Abby Reed with eight kills and senior Kadence Linn with seven and senior Anabella Ray had 14 assists and two aces.
For the Bulldogs, Freer was joined on the attack by seniors Delany Peoples (eight kills) and Makynlee Taylor (five kills) and sophomore Emma Anderson with seven kills. Feeding them the ball was Jackley, who finished the night with 22 assists.
“Setter is such an underappreciated position,” Eppert said. “For sure, she’s been doing a good job, above and beyond my expectations for her this year.”
The Lapel junior varsity also won in straight-set fashion with a 25-17, 25-23 decision over Daleville.
Lapel will host Cowan Tuesday night while the Broncos will visit perennial Delaware County power Delta Thursday evening.
