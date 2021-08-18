LAPEL — Lapel boys tennis coach Justin Coomer has several tough matches scheduled in the coming days to help prepare his Bulldogs to defend their Madison County title next week.
First, Lapel barely broke a sweat Wednesday against an undermanned team from Anderson as the Bulldogs swept to a 5-0 victory. The competition lasted just under 50 minutes with two matches forfeited by the Indians, who were missing two players due to practice eligibility requirements.
Sophomore Jacob Erwin picked up where he left off at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over senior Luke Bush. Erwin has won his first two matches of this season after posting a 16-7 record as a freshman in the top spot for the Bulldogs. It was an experience he has learned and grown from.
“(He’s improved) his maturity and shot selection, and there’s no surprises this year,” Coomer said. “He has an idea of what’s going on with the high school game. It’s a good start for him.”
Erwin adds he is looking to improve upon his service game to better compliment his strong forehand.
“I just learned that, once we get going with the season, we’ve got to really focus in and keep on grinding throughout the year,” Erwin said. “I wouldn’t say (my serve) is a strength. I’m trying to keep it from being a weakness. I’m trying to keep it in the neutral zone. I’m working on keeping the double-faults away.”
Anderson’s Liam Griffith picked up the only game for his side but was also soundly defeated 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles by Lapel’s Isaac Bair.
Experience prevailed at the No. 1 doubles match where Lapel seniors Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair powered past Anderson freshmen Kason Davis and Jackson Richardson by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
Due to lack of players, Anderson forfeited the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles matches to complete the score.
Coomer hopes to see some of the mental aspects of the game catch up with the talent and depth of talent he has on this year’s Lapel team, seeking it’s eighth straight county title next week.
“Don’t get frustrated if you make a mistake. If you get down on yourself, then it’s 10 mistakes,” he said. “Just the mental side of things, it’s going to be hot, so you’ve got to stay mentally tough as well. I’m just looking forward to these matches and hopefully (Madison) County next week.”
Anderson coach David Ellis knows help is on the way, with two more players needing to complete a practice requirement. He said both Bush and Griffith played tough, despite how lopsided the scores appeared.
“(Bush) just didn’t get the right points at the right time to get on the board,” Ellis said. “Luke’s gotten a lot better from last year to this year.”
Both schools will be at home for 5 p.m. matches Thursday with Anderson entertaining Arsenal Tech and Lapel hosting Marion. The Bulldogs then go on the road for challenges at Greenfield-Central on Saturday and Heritage Christian on Tuesday.
