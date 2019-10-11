LAPEL — Lapel entered Friday’s Week 8 matchup with Jay County nursing numerous injuries, including to star senior quarterback Cole Alexander.
In Alexander’s stead, sophomore Brennan Stowe played well in his first start to put Lapel in front and senior Josiah Scott, dealing with an ankle issue of his own, finished off the Patriots with a dominant second half as Lapel stopped the 4A Jay County 28-6.
Lapel improved to 5-3 with the win while Jay County dropped to 0-8.
Stowe, stepping in for Alexander, who is expected to return next week, was efficient in the first half, completing 11 of 16 passes for 124 yards.
Lapel coach Tim Miller was happy with the way his sophomore handled his first start, which was played in a light rain and heavy wind.
“I thought Brennan came in and played very well, completed the passes in very, very tough conditions,” Miller said. “I couldn’t be happier with him and I thought the guys rallied around him.”
After Lapel’s opening possession resulted in a failed fourth down conversion inside the Patriots’ 5-yard line and a Jay County three and out, Stowe and the Bulldogs put the first points on the board.
It was an 11-play, 58-yard drive in with Stowe 4-4 for 35 yards. He capped the drive with a 14-yard scoring pass to senior Charlie Prough to convert a fourth and nine. Michael Wilbur ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Jarod Roundtree put Lapel in good position moments later by blocking the Jay County punt, but the Bulldogs again came up just short on a fourth down pass.
The defense got the ball right back when Parker Allman sacked Jay County quarterback Sheldon Eley, also making his first start, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Gage White at the Patriots 6-yard line.
After a loss on first down and a penalty, Stowe hit Prough again on a slant for a 19-yard touchdown and the Bulldogs led 14-0.
For the half, Prough had four receptions for 66 yards and the two scores.
Jay County put together a solid drive at the end of the half, driving inside the Lapel 10-yard line. But Andrew Darlington sacked Eley on fourth down to send the Bulldogs to the locker room with the lead intact.
In the first half, the Patriots run game totaled just 30 yards on 19 carries, satisfying a big part of Lapel’s game plan.
“Stopping the run, that was really our plan,” Miller said. “They’re dinged up with injuries too.”
The Jay County offense came out in the second half clicking for the one time on the evening. They drove the third-quarter kickoff 53 yards in 14 plays with Bailey Cox pounding in from 5 yards out to cut the lead to 14-6.
But the remainder of the second half belonged to Lapel.
Or, more specifically, to Josiah Scott.
Miller and the Bulldogs turned the offense over to their senior back who carried the ball on 14 of Lapel’s 17 second-half plays, including the final 12 plays of the game. He finished the night with 22 carries for 172 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns on runs of 6 and 26 yards.
Scott did not start the game, but he finished it.
“He just got cleared to play and it was kind of a hard week of practice for him, trying to rest up,” Miller said. “With a little bit of an ankle issue, it was just a matter of him getting comfortable and getting into a groove. When he gets those legs moving, he’s hard to bring down.”
Lapel looks to return several faces to the lineup, including Alexander, for next week’s regular season finale at home against Eastern Hancock, who defeated Shenandoah 14-12 on Friday.
