LAPEL — The Lapel volleyball team, decked out in pink uniforms, took care of business Tuesday night. The Bulldogs defeated Liberty Christian in three sets — 25-11, 25-21, 25-21.
The unusual attire was for the “Volley for a Cure” game at Lapel, and the Bulldogs’ jerseys weren’t the only thing pink. There were pink streamers lining the gym and stands, pink cookies and cake balls, even the game ball had pink stripes running down the sides.
All this pink for one cause. One that, unfortunately, some know all too well, breast cancer.
The “Volley for a Cure” game brought more than awareness for the cause, it brought progress. Sitting with the streamers on the north end of the gymnasium were a bake sale and raffle, both raising money for the cause. Half of the money raised will go to the Susan G. Komen foundation, while the other half will go to Riley Hospital.
“I think the cause is near and dear to most people’s hearts. I know it is near to mine,” said Lapel coach Hiliary Eppert. “It means a lot to me that we do this. The community comes out. The money goes to a good cause.”
The pink may have been everywhere, but it didn’t seem to be of any distraction to the Bulldogs (14-9), who caught fire early in the first set. After getting down 4-2, junior Madi Carpenter had two aces and six straight points and the Bulldogs never looked back.
The Lions (4-13) continued to battle through the first set, however, it became clear early Lapel was just too much to handle. Bulldogs seniors Makynlee Taylor and Avery Bailey got kill after kill, each coming with more power than the last. Combine that with consistent, quality serving and Liberty quickly found itself down a set.
Liberty came out to play in the second set. Lapel started a bit rusty, and senior Alayna Thomas made a couple nice plays at the net to give the Lions the early 13-8 lead. Still, the Bulldogs were able to stay in the set on the back of Taylor and a couple LC unforced errors.
When it came to crunch time, Taylor and Peoples made their mark. Five of Lapel’s last six points came off kills from the duo, and they weren’t even on the court for the set point.
The last set mirrored the second set. Liberty Christian came out to a hot start and built a lead, while Lapel looked to its senior hitters to bring it back. Which they did.
If it wasn’t one, it was the other sending kill after kill to break any momentum the Lions had. The score was tied at 18 at one point, yet, the set — and the game — belonged to Lapel.
“I think overall we looked pretty good,” Eppert said. “These games, we really need to work on the fundementals, and we did that.”
Lapel is next in action at home against Heritage Christian on Thursday, while Liberty Christian will next play in sectional action.
