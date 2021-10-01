ANDERSON — Coach Justin Coomer and the Lapel boys tennis team never tire of this feeling.
The Bulldogs seized on early momentum and rode that wave throughout their sectional championship matches to sweep Alexandria 5-0, earning their ninth consecutive trip to the Marion regional.
“You kind of wonder about that with others like Tom Brady,” Coomer said. “But, no, it never gets old.”
Lapel jumped in front in all five matches and — aside from a challenge at No. 1 singles — was never seriously threatened.
“I thought we got off to a good start in all phases,” Coomer said. “That’s something we talked about was those first couple games, getting the momentum and going from there.”
But no Bulldog jumped out further and faster than junior Isaac Bair at No. 2 singles.
Accuracy with his powerful first serve helped him stun Alex’s Jesse Lipps as he took the first set 6-0. Lipps recovered to win the second set opener, but Bair reeled off six straight games again to close out the first point rather quickly for Lapel.
“We’ve had a couple a couple matches where we’ve had some letdowns, but most of the time he’s been on it,” Coomer said. “He’s been a really tough point for us, and his serve has been on for the most part. If he comes out like that, he’s tough to beat.”
Bair said jumping out to an early lead fuels the energy and excitement in the other players as they realize another match is going the right way for the team.
“I feel the same way when I’m down and (No. 1 doubles) grabs a set,” he said. “Everyone just gets up after that because you know you have a chance to win the whole thing.”
Another singles match provided Lapel with a 2-0 lead as Dakota Kimmerling won nearly as quickly, 6-2, 6-0 over Spencer Hiser of the Tigers.
After Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair of Lapel clinched the title with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles over James Ward and Aaron Matthews, all that was left for the Bulldogs was to go for the sweep.
Grant Humerickhouse and Mason Poynter took care of the next step with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles over Alexandria’s Tanner Norris and Benjamin DeVault.
That left the most competitive match of the day as the last to be completed. Lapel’s Jacob Erwin appeared poised to close out that match after taking the first set 6-3 and leading 5-2 in the second, but Alexandria’s Brayden Bates hit pause on the celebration by breaking Erwin’s serve and taking the next two games.
But Erwin got the break back and completed Lapel’s ninth straight — and ninth overall — boys sectional championship.
“Bates is a good player, and when you’re a senior, he’s going to go all out regardless,” Coomer said.
Bates is the only senior on this Tigers team, which gained valuable experience going forward after playing in three sectional matches this week.
“I think it’s very important,” Alex coach Matt DeVault said. “I’ve been around athletics a long time and you get a couple extras playing and it’s just a different feeling when it’s a sectional or a regional. You’ve got big crowds and a lot of noise, that’s valuable for our kids to learn.”
The Bulldogs will play Union City, the winner of the Jay County sectional, Tuesday in the Marion regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Mississinewa advanced to Marion as well and will face the winner of Saturday’s Delta sectional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.