LAPEL — The Lapel Youth Football League is celebrating 45 years of making sure the game is affordable for any kid who wants to play. For a $75 fee, equipment and facilities are provided for kids from third through sixth grades to play games for six Saturdays in the fall.
The league now is looking for new participants.
There are currently two to three teams for each age group — third- and fourth-graders and fifth- and sixth-graders — along with a team in both groups from Heritage Christian. After previous participation from teams in Yorktown and Frankton, Lapel High School head coach Tim Miller is hoping to add more players or teams from surrounding communities — including Anderson — to help grow the game he loves.
“In today’s youth sports world, I think people lose focus, but this is about kids having experiences,” he said. “It’s about kids enjoying playing and being part of a team. If having kids from other schools come out here, and it helps Lapel and it helps them, then that’s a win-win.”
Practices for the league start in the middle of August, with the first games being played the Saturday before Labor Day. After the holiday weekend off, games resume for the following five Saturdays with a potential seventh game being played for the championship.
The fee to join the league includes new helmets, shoulder pads, pants and jerseys. The only piece of equipment the player would need to provide is cleats.
One possible partnership could develop with another formidable area program in Pendleton Heights and head coach Jed Richman. He says his youth program — which will have a camp next Monday through Wednesday — has nearly 240 kids involved in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“We kind of do an HHC (Hoosier Heritage Conference) thing. We play Yorktown, New Castle, our conference schools,” he said. “But, we might be interested. I might give Tim a call.”
The league was founded by Enos Mullett and is now run by his son Tony and daughter-in-law Karen Mullett. During a time when club or travel ball expenses can be prohibitive for some families, the Lapel league is able to keep costs for participants low through fundraising efforts and the generosity of many in the community, which ramped up after the league lost all its equipment in a 2011 fire.
“It is a lot of work, but we’ve always had the philosophy that we don’t turn any kids away,” Karen Mullett said. “The community really rallied around us, even the Colts and Duke Energy helped us, so many companies helped us. The community had dinners to help raise money, and we were able to rebuild without having any extra expense. I think a lot of people have rallied around. Especially when you have kids involved, the families are more likely to help, also.
“We want all kids to play who want to play. So, even if they can’t afford to pay 75 dollars to play football, there’s usually someone in the community who steps forward and says, ‘I will sponsor three kids. I will sponsor a child who wants to play, but their parents can’t afford to pay.’ There’s a lot of big hearts out there.”
Tony (football) and Karen (volleyball) were previously coaches at Lapel High School and now their son, Jeremiah, helps with the league every Saturday and referees during games, making this a third-generation labor of love for the Mullett family.
“We have grown men that walk up to us at the high school football game and talk to Tony and say, ‘You coached me when I was in the fifth grade,’” she said. “They’ll say that’s the most fun they ever had playing sports, and that’s what’s important at that age.”
“We want to get kids signed up and we’ll figure out a way to make it work one way or the other,” Miller said. “There’s some other communities that are pretty close to Lapel that I know are searching for places to play or kids that are looking for places to play. If they want to sign up over here, by all means.”
Participation is not limited to football. Youth basketball, volleyball and cheer leagues are also part of the organization. Details and registration information may be found at lapelyouthathletics.com.
