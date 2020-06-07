LAPEL — An absolute workout machine, Lapel quarterback Cole Alexander has worked tirelessly to convert his body from a lanky freshman with an electric arm into a physical specimen who is now ready to play the position at the collegiate level at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.
With gyms and school weight rooms shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alexander had to temporarily rework his routine to continue his preparations. That ability to adapt and overcome adversity could serve him well as he hopes to compete for coach Russell Gaskamp and the Ravens program, readying themselves for a second season of Division II competition.
“One thing I’ve picked up during this whole thing is yoga,” Alexander said. “I really enjoy that. It feels great on the body and really picks up my flexibility and my heart rate. I’ve done some volume lifting and things like that, and I’ve also been running some hills to get some extra cardio.”
Previously, Gaskamp built Oklahoma Panhandle State University into a winning football program and credits the presence of current Arena Football League quarterback Caleb Holbrook with helping create that culture. He feels Alexander can have a similar effect at FPU.
“I wanted (Cole) to buy into the idea that he could come in and have an incredible impact on a young program,” Gaskamp said. “When I took over Panhandle State, we recruited a young man named Caleb Holbrook, and I gave him the same spiel, ‘Come in here and help me build this program, develop some winning ways, and they’re going to love you.’ Caleb is in the sports hall of fame there and owns all the football records. And when I saw Cole on video, I saw a lot of similar physical attributes to what Caleb looked like.”
Like everything else, the pandemic will have an effect on the fall football season. All indications now are a season will be played, according to Gaskamp, but it may look different from a typical football campaign. He notes, of the member schools in the Northeast 10 Conference, five play in three states — New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts — that have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
“There are some serious questions about what football is going to look like in the Northeast in comparison to where I’m from, down in Texas,” Gaskamp said. “What they’re dealing with is just a different reality. So much of this is going to be regional, which makes the Division I model even harder to figure out.”
Of all the sports hoping to resume play this fall, football is the one with the most question marks for COVID-19 safety. There is little chance for social distancing and wearing a cloth facemask does not seem practical. Gaskamp said the university, which hopes to have its plan for returning to classes this fall in place by June 15, will take every precaution to ensure the health of the players.
“Obviously, athletics has more things to have to keep in mind. There’s no social distancing in football,” he said. “What is going to be our protocol to make sure the kids’ safety and, at the same time, having a student experience that is meaningful for the athlete?”
Alexander, who threw for nearly 2,000 yards last season and accounted for 28 total touchdowns for the Bulldogs in earning THB Sports Football Offense Athlete of the Year, said he will continue chasing his dream and will not allow the coronavirus to deter him from enjoying his college experience.
“I’m very excited about it, especially the opportunity to play college football. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Alexander said. “I’m not too terribly worried about it.”
