The Pendleton Heights Arabians will be the first area team in the tee box this fall when they compete in Monday’s Plainfield Invitational, but all eyes will be on Lapel junior and defending state champion Macy Beeson this season.
Beeson achieved as close to a grand slam as a high school player can get in 2020 when she won Madison County, sectional, regional and state titles, earning her second All-State selection in as many years. She will lead an experienced Bulldogs team that seeks to return to the state finals as a group for the second time in three years.
Beeson is not the only successful golfer returning this fall. Arabians senior Grace Wiggins will look to advance to regional for the second straight season while, despite numerous graduations, Madison-Grant seeks to advance as a team once again.
Here is a glance at the teams and players to watch this golf season:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Bruce Johnson; 2020: 8-7, CIC Runners-up; Key Losses: Gracyn Hosier, Emma Howe, Kelsey Rhoades; Returning Athletes: Chloe Cuneo, Jordyn Rardin, Cali Crum; Newcomers to Watch: Victoria Gosnell; Potential Breakout: Caitlyn Harpe
Season Outlook: “My goal each year is to improve as we go, enjoy the game and do the best you can,” Johnson said. “We always want have the goal of winning the conference and placing in the top three in the county. We are a young group with our loss of three seniors, but we will be improving as the year goes, and I think we will be one to contend with.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Joe Nadaline; Key Losses: Jaide Flatter; Returning Athletes: None; Newcomer to Watch: Emilee Elliott
Season Outlook: For the third straight year, it will be a lonely Anderson team of one as freshman Elliott replaces the graduated Flatter as the sole player for Nadaline.
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Joe Rench (12th season); 2020: 13-3, won MEC three of last four seasons; Key Losses: Emma Allen, Sara Cukrowicz, Landrea Arnold; Returning Athletes: Addy Gick, Kaitie Denney, Olivia Reed, Ava Capes; Newcomers to Watch: Julia Wild; Potential Breakout: Gick
Season Outlook: “My breakout athlete, I think, will be Addy Gick,” Rench said. “She put a lot of work in this year. Hopefully, we get results sooner than later. Our season goal, because we are so young and not very experienced, is to just get better every day, and hopefully we are ready to compete come sectional time.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Kyle Hobbs (1st Season); Key Losses: Sydney Tincher, Allison Johnson; Returning Athletes: Taylor Ash, Alyvia Savage, Ellie Laub; Newcomers to Watch: Chloe Staggs, Emma Alvey; Potential Breakout: Savage
Season Outlook: “We have three players with experience and two who have never played golf before,” Hobbs said in an email. “Lack of playing during the offseason will get us off to a slow start, but we will continue to improve as the season progresses. The girls have been great to work with and are willing to learn to get better each day.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Jeff Bates; 2020: Sydney Dillmon, All-CIC; Key Losses: Dillmon, Sophia Chaplin, Lauren Benton, Sadie Thomas; Returning Athletes: Bella Dean, Hannah Cain; Newcomers to Watch: Launa Hamaker, Delaney Waterman, Lily Hall; Potential Breakout: Dean and Cain
Season Outlook: “Bella Dean and Hannah Cain will play No. 1 and No. 2 this season and lead the Eagles,” Bates said in an email. “Both have excellent potential and are good athletes. They could both have breakout seasons, and I am excited to see their success. These two will be players to watch for the future.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Dylan Crosley; 2020: 11-0, Madison County Champions, third at Sectional, sixth at regional; Key Losses: Sierra Campbell; Returning Athletes: Beeson, Chloe Renihan, Kerith Renihan, Grace Martin; Newcomer to Watch: Rosemary Likens; Potential Breakout: All five players
Season Outlook: “We bring back four of our starting five from last season, so we are a veteran team that can hopefully make it further into the postseason,” Crosley said. “Our goals for this season are to win county, to win or make it out of sectional, to get out of regional and make it to state. If we play as well as we can, I believe this team can achieve all the goals we will set at the beginning of the season. This should be an exciting year for the Bulldogs.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Jack Lohrum (1st season); 2020: 12-4, CIC champions, third at Eastbrook Sectional, 13th at Regional; Key Losses: Nancy Chapel, Abbie Hostetler, Allie Hostetler, Allie Vetor; Returning Athletes: Kiah Alspaugh; Newcomers to Watch: Dannika Horn; Potential Breakout: Alspaugh, Horn
Outlook: “We are looking to rebuild the program after losing four of our graduating seniors and continually working towards improving and learning every practice,” Lohrum said in an email. “I am excited about the players we have returning as well as the players we added and believe we have a lot of potential and growth since we are so young.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Hilary Slick (6th season); 2020: 10-5; Key Losses: Ryann Norris; Returning Athletes: Wiggins, Kaylee McKenney, Kaitlyn Shamblin, Ashley McKenney; Newcomers to Watch: Zoe Morris, Audrey Jenkins, Kelsey Day, Skylar Baldwin, Ella Barker, Zoe Lawrence, Leila Reef, Addison Summerall
Season Outlook: Wiggins returns after qualifying for regional last year with a 95 at the highly competitive Noblesville sectional and is part of an experienced team that returns 10 of 11 players. Seniors Kaylee McKenney and Shamblin and junior Ashley McKenney are solid, and Coach Slick is excited to see the development of sophomores Jenkins, Day and Baldwin.
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Joe Bennett (2nd season); 2020: Henry County Champions; Key Losses: Nine seniors, including Henry County and MEC medalist Katie Craig; Returning Athletes: Brandy Smith, Carly Chandler, Danielle Bryant; Newcomers to watch: Karlie Cooper, Josey Day, Maddy Lewis, Ryleigh Flynn, Ella Absher and Hannah Zody; Potential Breakout: Zody
Season outlook: “We have a full roster of about 13 golfers and here (are) our two main goals -- enjoy the sport (and) improve as the season progresses,” Bennett said. “We lost a lot of experience from the 2021 graduating class, and they represented our school and our program extremely well. However, we are looking forward to the development of this team and these individual players. We have the potential to be very competitive in each match. We have a few girls who will compete for the top three spots and then about eight of the girls for the last two or three varsity spots. We are excited for the season and look forward to improving and growing the girls golf program at Shenandoah.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.