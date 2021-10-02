CARMEL -- Macy Beeson has followed a routine in the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals these last two years.
Tee off early in the morning, wait two or more hours for contenders to finish, find out said golfers cannot force a playoff or win outright and claim a state championship.
The Lapel junior had a second medalist title land in her lap Saturday, after Evansville North's Chloe Johnson lost a three-stroke lead and saw a par putt on the final hole lip out.
Beeson's even-par 144 for 36 holes at Prairie View Golf Club won out, and she became the eighth multiple state champ and just the third to do so before her senior year.
After shooting 70 Friday, Beeson carded 74 (2-over) in a round interrupted by a two-hour rain delay and one that saw her overcome some rough patches with aplomb.
"I definitely did not think I had a chance of winning again," said Beeson before accepting her medal in a ceremony conducted in virtual darkness. "I was down three strokes, and that's a lot of strokes to lose, so I was nervous."
Beeson's round included two streaks of back-to-back bogeys and an incredible stretch of bunker saves for par, as well as other potentially disastrous situations that ended favorably.
It looked dire for Beeson when the rain came. She was tied for the lead after nine, but she three-putted Hole 10 and hit her tee shot on 11 in the bunker. The siren signaling suspension of play sounded, and after she returned, Beeson had her second straight bogey.
Beeson also faced adversity on three of her first four holes, as well as on 9, when she fought out of bunkers and ended with pars.
Also on 9, Beeson hit her tee shot on the edge of the cart path, but she got a free drop. The next drive ended in the bunker, but she remained even with a par.
Beeson overcame the bogeys on 10 and 11 and birdied 13 and 14. On 13, she found her ball in standing water and, after being granted relief, she drove her next shot to within 3 feet of the hole.
After a bogey on 7, Beeson atoned with a 25-foot birdie putt.
"My goal always is, when I have a bogey I have to have a birdie, and that's what I try to do," she said.
But after bogeys on 16 and 17, Beeson parred the final hole.
Beeson prepped for state with nine-hole outings with her coaches and solo practice at home, with emphasis on chipping, bunker shots and putting.
"I think it definitely helped me out because these are the strongest parts of my game," she said.
And while waiting out Johnson's final holes, Beeson was on the practice green and range preparing for a possible playoff. Fortunately for her, it was all for naught.
"She handled it great," Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. "She hit a couple of shots short, but other than that, we just went out and had fun, just like last year."
Beeson won state despite not being medalist in either the sectional at Harbour Trees or the regional at Edgewood, but she needed two fewer strokes than last year at Prairie View.
Johnson, who led by three with seven holes to play, did not leave empty-handed. Her Evansville North team romped to the title by 16 strokes over NorthWood.
One of Beeson's playing partners, Ava Ray of Franklin, finished third at 2-over.
