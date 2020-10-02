CARMEL — There were no Day 1 jitters at the state golf finals for Lapel’s Macy Beeson, and the sophomore has put herself in contention after the first round at Prairie View Golf Club.
Despite a one-hour delay due to frost and a double-bogey on the final hole, the sophomore finished her round in second place with a 2-over par 74 in the first of two rounds at the IHSAA State Girls Golf Championship.
It was a mostly clean day for Beeson, as she carded a bogey on the eighth hole, which she immediately erased with a birdie on the ninth. Along with 15 pars, she headed to the 18th at even-par, but took a 7 on the par-5 final hole.
“I’m pretty happy,” Beeson said. “It was a boring day, just a bunch of pars. Until that last hole, I was just trying to finish up. But that’s OK.”
The weather changed throughout the day following the morning delay. As the day warmed, the wind increased, which altered the way the course played during the round.
“As the day went on, I think the conditions got a little harder,” Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. “It got a little breezy and warmed up, but I think she played pretty well through the temperature changes.”
This is her second straight trip to the state finals after the entire Lapel team advanced last season. Her first round a year ago was 81 (9-over) before finishing strong on Day 2 to earn All-State honors and tie for 13th place.
“My weakness is starting good on a first day,” Beeson said. “I always have those first-day jitters, but having coach with me all day really helped with having an extra opinion. He really calmed me down.”
After the round, Beeson spent some time on the practice green, working on the one aspect of her game that left her less than pleased.
“I was two-putting all day. I had 30 putts today, and that’s not really a good thing,” Beeson said. “Also my wedge play was a little off today. I was flying the greens and leaving myself some long putts.”
After her post-round practice session, her coach wants her to get some rest and come out aggressive Saturday in the second round.
Beeson will open the day just one shot behind leader Chloe Johnson of Evansville North.
“The plan for the rest of the day is to practice her putting and relax,” Crosley said. “Then come tomorrow, let’s go make some birdies.”
Official tee times will be announced later, but individual competitors like Beeson will be the first to get underway on the first tee, presumably between 8:30 and 9:30 Saturday morning.
