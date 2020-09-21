NOBLESVILLE — In what has become an annual tradition, the Lapel girls golf team scored a third-place finish at the Noblesville sectional to advance to regional for the third straight year.
And for their sophomore phenom Macy Beeson, there was a rather emphatic note to add to her already extensive resume.
Navigating the Harbour Trees course with four birdies and two bogeys — both on the front nine — Beeson shot a 2-under par 69 to earn the individual sectional championship, clearing her nearest competitor by 10 strokes on a day when the temperature was cool in the morning and the greens were viewed as very slick.
“I think it played challenging,” Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said of the course. “The chilly weather played a huge factor on the front nine, but on the back nine, they got used to the warmer weather coming in. The greens were very fast, but it was a good challenge, and they came out on top, and that’s all I can ask.”
Junior Chloe Renihan was next for the Bulldogs with an 85, followed by senior Sierra Campbell’s 95, sophomore Kerith Renihan’s 105 and sophomore Grace Martin’s 109.
Hamilton Southeastern was the team champion at 325, followed by Noblesville at 332. Lapel’s 354 was easily good enough to outdistance Hamilton Heights at 376 and Fishers at 382.
But no individual was a match for Beeson on this day.
After missing a short par attempt on the first hole, she rebounded with a birdie on two and finished the front nine 1-over. She gathered momentum on the back nine with birdies on 10, 11 and 15 before impressive par saves on 16 and 17 in playing the final nine holes at 3-under.
“I knew that I needed to play some good golf and make pars, birdies were bonuses,” Beeson said. “That was my goal on that hole (the 17th) to walk out with par, especially since my chip went really far by.”
It was the second time in three years a Bulldog won the individual sectional title. Kristen Hobbs — now at Indiana State — won the crown in 2018 with a 74.
“It feels so good. The hard work is finally paying off,” Beeson said. “I wasn’t expecting that. I just wanted to try my number in and hope that no one else was close.”
Despite the third straight trip to regional, Crosley said he and the players do not take it for granted.
“In golf, it’s never an expectation,” Crosley said. “I figured if we came in and posted a good score, we could make it back to regional. And we did.”
Lapel will have some Madison County company at Saturday’s regional — which will be held at The Edge, home course for the Bulldogs — as Pendleton Heights junior Grace Wiggins moved on with a 95 as one of the top three individual scores without an advancing team.
She got there dramatically after chipping in for birdie on the 18th hole to leapfrog teammate Kaylee McKenney, who finished with a 96.
While not on her home course, Wiggins has played the regional course many times and is excited to return to regional for the second straight year, this time as an individual.
“To get out as an individual today is so overwhelming, but I’m really grateful to get out,” Wiggins said. “My birdie on 18 definitely got me out and was really thrilling. Today, I had some bad holes that I overcame really well. I committed to the clubs, and I worked with it.”
The Arabians placed sixth with a team score of 404. In addition to Wiggins and McKenny, Kaitlynn Shamblin shot a 106 and Ashley McKenney added a 107 while Ryann Norris was fifth with a 116.
Frankton was next with a 441, led by Lauren Benton’s 105 and Bella Dean’s 108. Sydney Dillmon shot a 111, Sadie Thomas a 117 and Sophia Chaplin carded a 119.
Two strokes back of the Eagles was Alexandria with a 443. The Tigers were led by junior Chloe Cuneo whose 99 appeared destined to qualify her for a playoff to advance to regional until the final two groups of players came in. Kelsey Rhoades followed with a 105, Emma Howe had a 119, Gracyn Hosier with a 120 and Jordyn Rardin with a 121.
Shenandoah followed with a team score of 452. Senior Katie Craig, who had been hopeful of advancing individually, led the Raiders with a 102 and was followed by Rachel Soden’s 115, Kathryn Perry’s 117, Elena Fries’ 118 and Brandy Smith with a 120.
Elwood rounded out the team field with a 471. Taylor Ash was the low Panther with a 111, followed by seniors Sydney Tincher and Allison Johnson with 116 each, Alyvia Savage with a 128 and Ellie Laub shot a 139.
Anderson’s lone player, Jaide Flatter shot a 128.
