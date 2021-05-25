FRANKTON – Lapel and Wapahani came into Tuesday’s sectional softball game with similar records, and for four innings, the scoreboard reflected that.
But in the fifth, Lapel changed the tone with a four-run burst, highlighted by Hannah Laughlin’s three-run homer, a massive blast to left-center that pushed the Bulldogs to a 9-5 victory over the Raiders.
“Hannah Laughlin came up big, didn’t she?” Lapel coach Scott Rich said. “She left no doubt on that one. I couldn’t ask for more. What a great kid. We needed that one bad, and that was a huge hit.”
The victory sends Lapel to Wednesday’s semifinals of Sectional 40. The first game pits the host Eagles and Winchester, and Lapel will face Elwood in the second game.
Tuesday’s second game didn’t end until 10:40 p.m. thanks to a rain delay and extra innings in the opener.
Lapel and Wapahani traded punches in the first four innings, and the Raiders led 5-4 going to the fifth. A leadoff single was erased by Wapahani catcher Ashland Kahalekomo’s arm on a steal attempt, but then the Bulldogs strung together eight straight blows.
Chloe Tucker ripped a liner past the third baseman, and Ashlynn Allman reached on an infield single. Lily Daniels then put a flyball in front of the center fielder to load the bases. Taylor Williams hit a sac fly to deep left field to tie the game, and Laughlin crushed her homer to make it 8-5.
Two more Bulldogs singled, and Avery Bailey drove in another run to make it 9-5.
“We had some that had eyes and dropped where we needed them to,” Rich said. “We haven’t had that a lot this year, where we’ve put strings of hits together.”
And from there the Lapel defense, and freshman pitcher Krystin Davis, settled in and finished the job, shutting out the Raiders across the final three innings.
Madilyn Carpenter had nifty back-to-back plays for Lapel, ending the sixth inning with a great catch of a hard liner and then leading off the seventh with a hard rip of her own over the Wapahani center fielder’s head.
So the sectional field is now down to four teams, and three of those – Lapel, Frankton, Elwood - have battled each other all season.
“I think it’s the toughest sectional in the state,” Rich said.
