MUNCIE -- Madi Carpenter took the frustration of what she said were not very good results in her first three rotations out on her final apparatus Saturday.
The reward for the Lapel senior was a four-way share of third place in the vault at the IHSAA state gymnastics meet at Ball State University's Worthen Arena.
Carpenter nailed a tuck Tsukahara full vault -- which involves a 360-degree rotation and is considered very difficult -- and was awarded a score of 9.75.
This was the second time Carpenter stuck a Tsukahara in competition, and it was the highlight of a day in which she tallied 36.3 in the all-around, good for 15th place.
"I think the anger I had from the rest of the meet kind of fueled my fire, and I thought I actually had a chance on (the vault). So I said, 'Let's make this big,'" Carpenter said. "I didn't do any warmups, so I said I just got to finish with this, and I've got to have some good come out of this day."
Carpenter's score was a career best, topping the 9.6 she got at the Portage regional last week, in which she also did a Tsukahara.
The field of 10 in Carpenter's rotation group included champion Haiven Gipson of Harrison (9.875), runner-up Mia Pak of Chesterton (9.8) and Elizabeth Ruger of Richmond, who also tied for third.
"I know that she felt that if she came out here and did her best and did what she could do, she definitely felt she could place top six (and be on the podium)," said Misty Carpenter, Madi's mother and coach.
The sources of Carpenter's early woes happened to be her strongest events, the balance beam and floor exercise.
A fall very early in her beam routine dropped Carpenter to 8.825, after she scored 9.8 in the regional, and she placed 23rd.
On the floor, Carpenter had two miscues trying to land somersaults and had to take an 8.375 score, which tied for 43rd.
"I got thrown into the beam, and I wasn't fully prepared, and I was sitting around for a while, and then all of a sudden, it was, 'Oh, I'm up,'" Carpenter said. "Floor, I normally hit that double (somersault), but I don't know what happened there. But it made me really, really upset."
Carpenter led off with a 9.25 on the uneven bars (she placed 13th), equaling her sectional-winning score and being nearly .9 of a point better than in the regional.
"She felt confident coming in, and she knew what she wanted to do," Misti Carpenter said. "The outcome might not have been exactly what she wanted, but ending big with that vault helped put the icing on the cake for this day. She was just happy to be here."
Carpenter -- the first Lapel gymnast to make state -- competed solo under the Bulldogs' colors her sophomore and junior years. But this year, her sister Myleigh Carpenter and Elizabeth Stern (both freshmen) made it a team.
"I'm definitely thankful for making it to state. It took three years to do," Carpenter said. "I know I could have done better, and it just wasn't my day. I'm just thankful I could finish high school gymnastics and completing something I've always wanted to do."
A Lapel Academic Hall of Fame student, Carpenter plans to go to Indiana University (which does not offer gymnastics) and major in biology.
