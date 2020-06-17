COLORADO SPRINGS — The suggested social distancing guidelines during recent months were not going to be a problem for Luke Combs.
There have rarely been runners within 6 feet of Combs during his Lapel cross country career, especially at the end of a race, where frequently the difference between himself and the trailing second-place finisher could be measured in tens — not tenths — of seconds.
With athletic facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Combs was one of a few athletes who did not have to get creative or redesign his own workouts.
He just kept doing what he’s always done.
“I’ve kind of just been running and training as if I had time trials,” he said. “We didn’t really want to take a whole season off, but it’s kind of hard to start training for cross country this far in advance. You don’t really need anything to run, except for some running shoes. You just go outside and do it, so that’s nice.”
Even as the global pandemic continues to alter daily life and is wreaking havoc with the college calendar — many athletes still don’t know for sure when they will report to campus — the schedule for Combs is staying right on track. In fact, he will leave for his collegiate destination earlier than most as he will begin basic training at the Air Force Academy within the next week before starting fall classes and competition later in the fall.
Even in the military, the coronavirus has altered the typical schedule.
“Normally, its six weeks, but this year — and they haven’t completely ironed this out yet — but we’ll be quarantined for the first two weeks,” he said. “I’m not really sure what we’ll be doing during that time, but then we’ll have three weeks of training after that.”
His coach at Air Force said that is part of the protocol to ensure the health and wellness of the incoming cadets as well as coaches and instructors on the base. There are just two entrances to the campus, which is a bonus in this department.
“That’s moving ahead on schedule, so Luke and his classmates will report June 25,” Air Force cross country coach Ryan Cole said. “There will be a restriction on them for a quarantine period, just to make sure no one is sick and that we protect the faculty and staff as well.”
One of the challenges facing Combs will be the difference in altitude. Colorado Springs is 6,035 feet above sea level, just over a mile higher than rural Indiana. But Colorado has been a frequent vacation site for Combs and his family and not only is he not worried about that difference, he is looking forward to pushing himself.
“I think the first few days when I’m out there for basic training and the first few weeks of training, that could be kind of rough,” Combs said. “But I’m kind of looking forward to that. I think that will help me, not only the training and the mileage, but the altitude will help me take my running performances to the next level.”
Cole has high anticipation for coaching Combs. He said there is an extra level of adjustment for the cadets at the academy, compared to most incoming college freshmen.
“I think he’s going to be a great fit here at the Air Force Academy, and we’re looking forward to working with him,” Cole said. “There’s going to be a big transition period for all of our freshmen. I think at any school you’re going to have that. People are living on their own for the first time, getting adjusted to a new level of athletics as well as academics at college and figuring out how to function autonomously as a young person. That situation is a little bit heightened at the Academy, where you have those same adjustments, but then you also have the military component.”
Admission to the Air Force Academy required not only outstanding academics and athletic ability on the part of Combs, but there is a character component as well. Cole said Combs fits the bill perfectly.
“We’re trying to find the right people, the kind that want to push themselves,” Cole said. “That kind of mentality is important in life. It isn’t just athletics or getting good grades. It’s really wanting to be the kind of person who will want to perform any endeavor as well as you can.”
Combs plans to study computers, with a focus on cyber security at the academy and, as part of a strong freshman class, is looking forward to getting back to running with teammates
“I’m really excited to be able run under coach Ryan Cole, with the visits and the talks we’ve had, to be able to train under him and show what I can do,” Combs said. “And I’m really excited to get to run with the other guys on the team.”
