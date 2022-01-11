LAPEL — The first season of competition can only be labeled as a success for the Lapel gymnastics team after the three-member squad fulfilled its goal of advancing to regional with a runner-up finish at sectional and senior Madi Carpenter posted a podium finish at the state finals.
Season 2 for the Bulldogs will provide different challenges for coach Misty Carpenter as the team will be younger. But the team has also nearly doubled in size, giving her added depth and opportunities.
“It’s definitely going to be different this year. They’re going to have to work more together as a team to get us where we want to be,” Coach Carpenter said. “They’re so talented and have all the skills they need. They are doing what they are capable of doing, but they just don’t have the skills that Madi had to put up the scores that Madi did.”
Two returning Bulldogs — sophomores Elizabeth Stern and Myleigh Carpenter — and Noblesville transfer sophomore Lauren Paska have experience from sectional a year ago. Lapel has also added two newcomers in sophomore Isabelle Sparks and junior Kaitlyn Rockwell.
“They all get along really well. It’s a good team dynamic,” Coach Carpenter said.
Stern was fourth in the floor exercise and ninth in the all-around at last year’s Noblesville sectional. Her coach said Stern can build around her strengths and improve in all disciplines.
“She has added some skills to her floor routine,” Coach Carpenter said. “Definitely floor is one of her strongest, beam as well. She has added some difficulty to her beam.”
Myleigh Carpenter hopes to improve upon a 15th-place sectional all-around placing last season. Her mother and coach said she is developing as both an athlete and a leader who can help the new athletes adapt to the differences between club and high school gymnastics.
“I think getting out of her sister’s shadow is going to help a little bit,” Coach Carpenter said. “She feels she has to take a leadership role with this team, and that is helping with her confidence and motivating her to work on some harder level skills.”
Paska — like Stern and Carpenter — played volleyball at Lapel this fall after coming over from Noblesville. She was 20th in the sectional all-around and brings explosive athleticism and different strengths to the Bulldogs.
“She is definitely powerful,” Carpenter said. “She has really good height and amplitude, and she is improving on the bars. She’s going to help us on bars, which is something we needed.”
Sparks and Rockwell may be first-year high school competitors but are club gymnastics veterans. Sparks has been competing with Stern and Carpenter since they were 5 years old and decided to join the team this season after considering it a year ago.
“Isabelle has a ton of grace and a ton of height. She’s a very good all-around gymnast,” Coach Carpenter said. “She had a knee injury that she was released from not too long ago, so she was battling that, but she’s fixed and good to go. She’s going to be a great addition to the team.
“(Rockwell) has been out of gymnastics for about six years, but she heard that we had a team and wanted to join,” Carpenter added. “She’s working herself back up. The biggest thing is just building up confidence.”
Although wearing the uniform of a different school, a sixth area athlete will be with Lapel this season. Abbi Elder will represent the Frankton Eagles for the first time and compete at events with the Bulldogs. Lapel’s coach said Elder — a Level 10 club gymnast — is a talented gymnast worth watching.
Lapel opens its gymnastics season Saturday at the Franklin Central Invitational.
