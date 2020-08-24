INDIANAPOLIS – Since losing his NASCAR Cup ride earlier this season, Kyle Larson has been dominant in open-wheel racing on the dirt.
Sunday was no exception for Larson. The California driver set fast time in qualifying, started deep in the pack after changing the right rear tire and went on to win the 65th running of the Hoosier Hundred in USAC Silver Crown racing.
But, for most of the 100 laps at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Larson had to battle with CJ Leary and defending race winner Tyler Courtney.
Following qualifying, Larson’s team elected to change the right rear tire which moved him to the 23rd starting spot in the 30-car field.
But starting in the back of the field didn’t hinder Larson. By Lap 11, he was running second to Courtney who had taken the point from early leader Leary.
The race was red-flagged twice on Lap 10 for chaos in the second corner. The first saw Kody Swanson and David Byrne flipping in a multi-car incident and the second saw Carmen Perigo and Brady Bacon flipping.
Larson took the lead for the first time on Lap 26 with an outside pass of Courtney in Turn 3, but he surrendered the point to Leary on Lap 31.
When the fifth and final caution flag waved on Lap 65, it wiped out a comfortable lead Leary had opened on the field.
Larson took advantage of the opportunity and went to the front with an outside move entering Turn 1 as Leary got loose, which allowed Courtney to gain a spot.
Courtney’s strong effort came to an end on Lap 79 with an apparent engine problem.
Although Leary made a final attempt to retake the point at the finish, it was Larson winning by more than two seconds.
Logan Seavey, Shane Cockrum and Chris Windom rounded out the top five.
“I felt like on all the restarts, I could fire off better than CJ (Leary) for a few laps, so I wanted to be aggressive on that final restart,” Larson told USAC racing. “I was able to get around him, and then I wanted to set a fast pace.”
