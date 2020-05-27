BLOOMINGTON – When Khameron Taylor signed as a graduate transfer to play tight end at Indiana last week, one of the first texts he sent was to his former high school football coach.
Bill Wiles, Taylor’s coach at Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Florida, saw potential in the then 6-foot-4, 250-pound Taylor from the moment he convinced the high school basketball standout to give football a try.
“I told him, I understand you might want to be LeBron James,” said Wiles, now the head coach at nearby Trenton High. “But you also, you might be Gronk, you know? So give it a shot.”
Sings of becoming an NFL All-Pro tight end like Rob Gronkowski weren’t apparent initially. Taylor didn’t take to football right away -- the demanding workouts in the Florida humidity, the conditioning, lifting weights. There were days, Taylor admitted, that Wiles had to pick him up to convince him to practice.
But Division I South Alabama took a chance on Taylor, based on his size and upside. At first, the school thought Taylor could develop into a rangy offensive tackle.
Instead, Taylor stuck as a 270-pound run-blocking tight end in South Alabama’s balanced offense. After catching his first career TD pass last season against Nebraska, Taylor is now out to prove he can evolve into a complete tight end with the Hoosiers.
“When I got to college, I could see what I could really do, the player I could become and what I could become in the future and provide for family,” Taylor said. “It kind of pushed me, pushed me to grow and it just made me think it’s bigger than me. I’ve got an opportunity to do something great, so why not give it my all.”
In learning better work habits at South Alabama, Taylor was able to cash in on a chance to play on the Power 5 stage in his final year of eligibility.
“Khameron was one of the best kids I ever coached,” Wiles said. “He wasn’t a bad kid at all, but I think if Khameron had worked harder as a freshman and a 10th-grader, he might have had a chance to go to IU or go to Kentucky or go somewhere straight out of high school.”
The late-blooming Taylor could be thrust in an important role early in the season, depending on the status of returning IU junior starting tight end Peyton Hendershot, who recently returned to the team on a provisional basis. Hendershot was suspended indefinitely in February after being arrested on four misdemeanor charges, including domestic violence and criminal trespass, during an altercation with an ex-girlfriend. A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for June 9 at the Monroe County Courthouse after Hendershot initially pleaded not guilty on all charges.
Taylor said first and foremost, he brings a physical mindset to the tight end position.
“As a player, I think I bring toughness and physicality,” Taylor said. “I’m proud with my physicality with blocking. At South (Alabama), I kind of had a role of being a blocker because of our offense. So I take pride in it.”
But after catching seven passes for 85 yards and a TD in his final two seasons at South Alabama, Taylor is looking forward to display his receiving ability as well. Still at 270 pounds, Taylor said he’s capable of slimming down in order to run routes faster and more effectively.
“I just need the opportunity,” Taylor said. “I didn’t at South (Alabama) get the opportunity to run a lot of routes in games, didn’t get a lot of targets and I feel like I’m just going to make the most of the play when it comes my way. The weight I played at, I feel comfortable at 255. I can play at 260. I can play at 270, 255 is what I feel the fastest.”
New IU tight ends coach Kevin Wright said Taylor’s athletic ability stood out on tape at South Alabama, and he will be in line for more targets in an IU passing offense that went to tight ends often last season. Hendershot set an IU receiving record for tight ends last season with 52 catches for 622 yards and four TDs, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
“I told him he’s probably not going to block power much like he did at his previous school,” Wright said. “He’s going to have to block, don’t get me wrong, but I think you’re going to see some of the athleticism that when you watch the tape you see …
“You can’t replace game-time experience, and I think that’s the advantage of bringing in somebody like Kham, who is a grad transfer, who has played a lot of college football. I don’t think the lights are too bright for him. I think this is going to be a matter of coming in and learning the offense.”
Taylor is looking forward to joining his teammates and coming to IU when workout restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
“I want to fit in and show them guys that I can play, too,” Taylor said. “I’m just excited, and I feel like they are going to push me to better myself, playing around guys that are that talented.”
