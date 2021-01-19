ANDERSON — Until the final minute, Anderson junior Tyrelle Wills had not made any shots from long range and senior James Glazebrooks had not seen any of his shots go through the net in Tuesday’s home North Central Conference boys basketball game against Marion.
But both scored big in the final 60 seconds as the Indians ended nearly a decade of frustration by closing on a 14-3 run for a 59-55 win over the Giants.
For first-year coach Donnie Bowling, the key to ending an eight-year losing streak to Marion was limiting the Giants’ leading scorer Jaylen Blackmon. He entered the game averaging just under 31 points, but the Indians held him to 18.
“It was huge. I was telling the kids that we can’t let Blackmon get his career high on us,” Bowling said. “He can get 31, but we don’t want him to get 44 on us.”
With just over two minutes to play, it was Marion’s Taden Metzger scoring off a Blackmon miss to give the Giants the biggest lead for either team at 52-45.
That was when Wills started the Anderson comeback.
He scored on the baseline and, following a Marion free throw, Jaylen Murphy — who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds — powered his way for two points on the block. Then, following a Marion turnover, Wills took a feed from Marcus Armstrong and launched a 3-point basket that pulled the Tribe within one at 53-52 with 1:05 remaining.
It was the first 3-point make for Anderson.
“Just in practice, working on shooting,” Wills said. “Even though I had missed earlier in the game, I still had the confidence to shoot it.”
Blackmon extended the Giants’ lead with a pair of free throws, but Wills made it back-to-back 3s as he connected again to tie the game at 55-all.
“It was huge for Tyrelle because we’ve been telling him and telling him that he’s a shooter,” Bowling said. “Hopefully, this will take him to another level.”
After a Marion miss, it was Armstrong driving to the basket to give Anderson the lead for good at 57-55.
Armstrong rebounded the Marion miss at the other end before a Giants foul put Glazebrooks at the foul line with three seconds remaining, looking for his first points.
Under not the easiest of circumstances, Glazebrooks calmly netted both charity tosses and the Indians had their first win over Marion (5-5, 2-2 NCC) since January of 2013.
“The coaches trust me. My teammates trust me,” Glazebrooks said. “When it comes to the big plays, I showed why today. It felt good, but when we were in the timeout before, I wanted those free throws.”
Wills finished with 17 points to lead Anderson and grabbed nine rebounds while Kedric Anderson joined Murphy with a double-double, scoring 12 points and leading all players with 12 rebounds.
The win could prove to be big for the confidence of Bowling’s club as Anderson improved to 4-6 overall and 1-2 in the NCC.
“As a coach, you get scared sometimes that you’re going to lose the team,” Bowling said. “How many losses can we have where these kids can stand it? It was huge from that standpoint and to win against a 4A team.”
Anderson’s previous three wins had come against Class 3A New Castle, 2A Alexandria and 1A Anderson Prep.
“It means a lot to come out fighting and win this game,” Wills said.
Blackmon’s 18 points led the Giants, and he passed 1987 graduate Jay Edwards as the second-leading scorer in program history, now trailing only his father — Marion coach James Blackmon — by 28 points.
Marion edged Anderson in the junior varsity game 51-49, with Darius Miles leading the Indians with 15 points.
