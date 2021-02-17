BLOOMINGTON -- In a game Indiana needed to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Hoosiers overcame some turnover issues with one of its best 3-point shooting games of the season.
Guards Al Durham and Armaan Franklin sparked a late IU run with back-to-back 3-pointers, and IU was able to pull away in the final seven minutes Wednesday to beat Minnesota 82-72 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 20 points and 10 rebounds, posting his ninth double-double of the season and 21st of his career. IU improved to 17-4 in games in which Jackson-Davis posts a double-double.
With the score tied at 55, Durham put IU ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with 7:01 left to put the Hoosiers up 58-55, then Franklin followed with a 3-pointer with 6:41 remaining. It sparked a 14-2 run which put IU up 71-57 with 3:09 remaining. From there, IU finished the game off at the free-throw line.
Indiana shot 58.3% from the 3-point line (7-of-12), its second highest percentage of the season, behind just a Jan. 24 game against Rutgers (10-of-16, 62.5%).
Durham and Jerome Hunter added 16 points apiece for the Hoosiers (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten). Franklin scored 11 points before fouling out in the final two minutes, and point guard Rob Phinisee had 10 points and six assists.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Marcus Carr led Minnesota (13-9, 6-9) with 19 points apiece as the Golden Gophers dropped to 0-8 on the road.
Indiana got Jackson-Davis going early, feeding him with an alley-oop dunk for the game’s first basket. Jackson-Davis scored six of IU’s first eight points as the Hoosiers kept pounding the ball inside to build an early 9-7 lead.
Indiana led by as many as six points in the first half, going up 27-21 on a pair of Thompson free throws. But turnovers turned out to be IU’s undoing for the remainder of the half. Minnesota converted 11 points off eight IU turnovers in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Minnesota forward Isaiah Ihnen tied the score at 35 with 1:52 left in the first half. Carr then took a hard foul from Franklin on a fast break opportunity and made a pair of free throws, putting Minnesota up 37-35 with 54 seconds left.
Minnesota took the 37-35 lead into halftime, as IU failed to score in the final 2:06 of the first half. Even with the Hoosiers shooting 50% (12-of-24) from the field and 75% (9-of-12) from the foul line in the first half, IU was unable to take a halftime lead for the fourth straight game.
Minnesota scored 25 points off 17 Indiana turnovers.
