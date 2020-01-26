BLOOMINGTON – A game Indiana had in hand ended with No. 17 Maryland celebrating its first win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall since joining the Big Ten.
Behind a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds from sophomore forward Jalen Smith, Maryland rallied from down six points in the final 1:25 to beat the Hoosiers 77-76 on Sunday.
The sellout crowd of 17,222 booed as Maryland players and coaches stormed the court after Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a turn-around 5-footer in the closing seconds and time expired. Like a villain WWE wrestler, Smith mugged for the crowd, stomping his hand down on the IU logo at center court before a furious Maryland coach Mark Turgeon tried to restrain him and head him back to the locker room.
The loss dropped Indiana (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) to 12-2 at home and 4-1 in games decided by five points or less. It also spoiled IU’s chance to pull off back-to-back home wins against ranked teams after knocking off No. 11 Michigan State on Thursday.
Had Indiana been able to break Maryland’s press in the final minute, the outcome may have been different. The Hoosiers only committed six turnovers, but the final one was critical. Ahead 76-72 with under a minute remaining, IU freshman forward Jerome Hunter threw an errant pass Smith intercepted. Smith then found sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins, who drained a 3-pointer to cut Indiana’s lead to 76-75 with 55 seconds left.
“That's a first-year player in Jerome, who's never in that situation, where he's just got to be strong with the ball, either bring it across half-court and tuck it, or he's just got to chin the ball and be strong with it,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “You're in a minute-some situation there. I just talked to him a little bit about it.”
Up 76-75, Indiana still had a chance to add to its lead, but senior guard Devonte Green missed a 16-footer. On the other end, Maryland got the ball to Smith, who backed his way down into the post and scored on a layin with 14.5 seconds left to put Maryland up 77-76.
After the game, Turgeon apologized for Smith’s antics. Certainly, Smith had reason to celebrate after a dominant offensive performance that included going 10-of-14 from the floor, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-7 from the foul line.
"I tried to stop it when I saw it,” Turgeon said. “But it's not who he is, and I want to apologize to Archie, the team, Indiana nation or whatever you guys call yourself, Hoosier Nation."
Indiana had no answers for stopping the 6-foot-10 Smith, who displayed the kind of inside-out game for a big man that may not keep him in college much longer.
“Jalen Smith was obviously a huge difference in the game on the offensive glass, his ability to shoot 3s,” Miller said.
IU sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee said Smith’s ability to score in the paint and perimeter taxed IU’s defense.
“I don't know how many 3s he hit, but he hit a lot,” Phinisee said. “We had to switch up coverages on him and just have different guys guard him because he's such a good player. Credit to him, he made big shots when he did it.”
As a team, Maryland got off to a torrid start, making nine of its first 14 3-point attempts to build an early 38-24 lead. Fortunately, Indiana was just as efficient offensively and effective from long range. The Hoosiers were able to cut Maryland’s lead to 45-36, getting seven points off the bench from Green and shooting 66.7 percent (6-of-9) from 3-point range in the first half. Jackson-Davis sat the final 10:57 of the first half with two fouls, the second coming on a four-point play after he fouled Maryland sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. as he made a corner 3-pointer.
“The good thing was in the first half our offense wasn't terrible, so we were still in a working margin,” Miller said.
IU started the second half on a 7-0 run, cutting Maryland’s lead to 45-43 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Al Durham. The Hoosiers went ahead 47-46 on an inside layup from junior center Joey Brunk. From there, IU was able to build an eight-point lead, going up 67-59 on a Green 3-pointer with 7:35 left. IU made some defensive adjustments, putting Jackson-Davis on Smith and bringing some bigs out to guard the perimeter.
“They didn't get as many clean (baskets) off dribble drives,” Miller said. “We tried to make them earn some more 2s, and then we started to get some defensive rebounding, but our offense was good to start the second half. We scored pretty much -- man, zone didn't matter. We were able to score the ball.”
Indiana dished a season-high 22 assists but wasn’t able to get to the foul line as much, going 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Indiana entered the game second in the nation in free throws attempted per game at 24.7.
“To score 76 points and have 22 assists and only six turnovers at home and lose, it's a little bit befuddling,” Miller said.
Green led four IU scorers in double figures with 16 points, with Jackson-Davis adding 13 points and eight rebounds. Hunter had 12 points off the bench, and Phinisee had 10 points and seven assists. Cowan added 18 points and four assists for Maryland (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten), including a clutch 3-pointer that cut Indiana’s lead to 74-70 with 2:22 left. Maryland shot 41.4 percent (12-of-29) from 3-point range.
Green said IU players intend to take the loss as a lesson heading into their next game Wednesday night at Penn State.
“We were down,” Green said. “We came back. We fought our way back, got the lead and then lost it. It just goes to show that the game could turn at any point.”
