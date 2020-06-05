ANDERSON – Racing resumes at Anderson Speedway with the return of two regular touring series Saturday.
Because of Gov. Eric Holcomb's order as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, fans again will not be allowed to be in attendance.
The day’s racing will be available on Speed 51 at a cost of $10.
The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models will start their 2020 campaign with the Marcum Welding 75.
Former Anderson Speedway McGunegill Late Model champion Jeff Marcum is entered for the event. Marcum won two CRA races on the high-banked quarter-mile oval in 2019.
The field is expected to include two former series champions, Tony Dager and Billy Hutson.
Anderson driver Ronnie Rose, who captured a CRA event last year, is expected along with several other local late model drivers.
The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets are also kicking off their season with the second annual Dick Jordan Classic.
The race is named in memory of long-time USAC official Jordan, who died last year.
Defending champion Kameron Gladish, who won the Classic in 2019, is back to defend his championship.
He will be challenged once again by Pendleton’s Colin Grissom who closed out the second half of the 2010 season with five wins and lost the title to Gladish by 30 points.
The Pro Compacts are making their first appearance of the year, and the Thunder Roadsters return for a second time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.