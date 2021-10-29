ALEXANDRIA – Field conditions were awful Friday night. The scoreboard was bad, too.
Alexandria’s football season came to an end in the semifinal round of sectional play, with No. 5 Tipton dominating the Tigers 44-18 in a game that was played in steady rain from beginning to end.
Field position was as much of a factor for the Blue Devils as the field conditions. Tipton ran just 10 offensive plays in the first quarter, scoring five touchdowns thanks in part to short fields. The Blue Devils started all five of those possessions in Tiger territory, never needing to go more than 40 yards to the end zone.
“We didn’t cover that opening kickoff real well, and between some penalties and just some other misfortunes, field position was really rough,” Tigers coach Pete Gast said. “But they’re a great team. We knew it. We knew they were a great team, and we prepared hard this week and did our best.”
Tipton running back Eli Carter, who entered the game with 24 rushing touchdowns, ran for three of those first-quarter TDs.
And the Tigers couldn’t get anything going in the first half against a Tipton team (9-1) that had pitched four shutouts and given up a single touchdown to three other foes this season.
But with the result no longer in doubt and the game in running-clock mode because of the lopsided score, the Tigers (4-6) didn’t give up. They managed to find the end zone three times in the second half, showing some fight and some spirit along the way.
“In the locker room we just talked about, let’s have some fun, and let’s play some kids. You know, we started rotating and playing some kids, and then went out and played hard and did some good things in the second half,” Gast said.
Max Naselroad – one of eight seniors on the roster – took the second-half opening kick 80-plus yards, and two plays later he plunged into the end zone.
After a Tipton three-and-out, Alexandria put together a sustained drive of eight plays. Naselroad had a 25-yard run, a pass interference call put the ball on the 20 and then QB Chance Martin hit Gabe McGuire for a score.
Martin and McGuire connected for one more TD right before the final horn.
Tipton advances to play for a sectional championship against No. 1 Eastbrook next week.
