ANDERSON — For the second time in three years, Frankton senior Bradley Lawrence has broken through a 25-year barrier.
Tuesday, the Anderson Noon Exchange Club presented Lawrence the Red Haven Award in recognition of excellence in athletics, scholastics, leadership and citizenship.
Lawrence is the first winner from Frankton since Robyn Jones in 1995 and is the fourth winner from the school in the 53-year history of the award.
“The fact that we got to bring it back to my high school for the first time in 25 or 26 years, that’s pretty (special),” he said. “It’s the same amount of time that the four-by-eight (relay) record we broke had been up there.”
In an example of the symmetry that often goes with sports, Lawrence was part of the Frankton 4x800 relay team that set the school record in 2019 when he was a sophomore. That was a mark that had also stood for 25 years.
During his time at Frankton, Lawrence has earned four varsity letters each in cross country and track and field and two more in bowling. He has earned All-Central Indiana Conference honors both for athletics and academics, ranks in the school’s top 10 for cross country (5,000 meters) and track (800 meters) and has helped the Eagles advance to the cross country semistate three times.
“The main thing that athletics has done is help me manage my time, making sure I don’t get off track,” he said. “It’s let me meet a lot of people and have a lot of fun.”
Lawrence ranks fourth of 120 graduating seniors at Frankton with a 4.14 grade point average. He is planning to pursue a mechanical engineering degree at Purdue in the fall.
“If I stay on my school stuff, then I stay on everything else,” he said. “It’s just making sure I stay disciplined on everything, when it comes down to it.”
Lawrence was named CIC All-Academic in 2020 and 2021 and to the Frankton Academic Hall of Fame. He is a member of the National History Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society and has been a member of the Boy Scouts for 11 years, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in July 2020.
“It just taught me a bunch of different skills,” he said. “In scouting, there are ton of different merit badges and you can choose where you want to go on that. It partially helps you stay disciplined because you have to get stuff done in a certain amount of time.”
In addition to Lawrence, the nominees this year were Gracyn Hosier (Alexandria), Jason Bale (Anderson), Larry Rodriguez (Anderson Prep), Riley Sullivan (Elwood), Madilyn Carpenter (Lapel), Irelynd Evans (Liberty Christian) and Macy Browning (Pendleton Heights). After all the photos with the trophy were taken, Lawrence was still in shock to have won the award against this field of candidates.
“I’m just surprised. I didn’t think I was going to get it,” he said. “I haven’t fully realized what it means that they called my name.”
The award is named in honor of the late Orville “Red” Haven, a longtime sports editor at the Anderson Herald and a member of the Exchange Club. The nominees are selected from each of Madison County’s eight high schools and must have won a varsity letter in at least one IHSAA-approved high school sport, have excellent grades, have demonstrated leadership in school and community and have shown good citizenship in their community during their high school career.
