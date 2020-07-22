ANDERSON — The sting of losing their spring softball seasons is still present and causing pain for players from Anderson and Liberty Christian, and nothing will ever fully heal that.
But for the Lions' seniors and the AHS youngsters, a Tuesday evening doubleheader in late July at Pulaski Park may have provided some closure on a lost 2020 spring.
In the most 2020 fashion possible, the games were delayed by rain and ultimately stopped late in Game 2 by lightning.
Despite the weather, the teams, their coaches and the parents in attendance were not thinking about the coronavirus pandemic that shut everything down for high school sports back in March. That alone, even for just a few hours, is a blessing.
“I’ve been able to keep playing (travel ball),” Anderson sophomore Lauryn Williams said. “But it was nice to get back out there with my teammates and to just relax.”
While Anderson was a young team this spring, with no seniors, the opposite can be said for the Lions. Liberty Christian had six returning seniors with hopes and aspirations of challenging for a sectional championship. For them, this was a chance to play softball one last time as none are planning to play in college.
This is especially true for LC star Alayna Thomas, who will attend Indiana Wesleyan but does not plan to play. She said the emotions of getting back on the field with her friends were strong.
“Whenever the coaches got us together on a Zoom call a couple months ago and asked us about trying to play one more game, a couple of us were just brought to tears,” Thomas said. “When we lost our season, it was heartbreaking, so getting out there and having one more chance, it meant everything to us.”
The six seniors — Thomas, Grace Davidson, Martina Brown, Abby Graham, Maddy Harmon and Brianna Greenlee — will long be remembered fondly by LC coach Dan Russell.
“It was great to get them back out here. That is the best senior class we’ve had here at Liberty,” Russell said. “Great kids, great attitudes and it was fun. Anderson really wanted to play too, so it was great to play a city school. It was just a great evening.”
Greenlee was unable to play and a seventh 2019 junior — Kaylen Armogum — graduated in December and did not play but was in attendance.
Rick Brown is Martina’s father as well as Russell’s assistant and has been coaching this group since early in middle school. For him, seeing these girls play together Tuesday was a double shot of emotion.
“I’ve been with these girls for six years, so this is really emotional for me, and I’m kind of getting choked up now just talking about it,” he said. “I love these girls. They’ve been fantastic.”
Anderson coach Rebecca Cronk thanked Russell after the game for including her team and, while there were no Indians seniors playing their final game, there was a young team that finally had a chance to play together.
“We had some girls who had never seen a high school game,” Cronk said. “For them to lose a season and not have any games, that was heartbreaking. To get a chance to have even two games -- and, yes, they made mistakes -- but the point is that they were on the field.”
For one evening, the kids were able to escape from the ongoing COVID-19 worries that have dominated their lives for almost five months.
“It honestly feels great,” Anderson sophomore Hannah Peckinpaugh said. “I’m starting to work now, and softball is my go-to where I can do my own thing and get away from everything.”
The games, originally scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start, were pushed back to 7:15 and changed to five-inning contests due to heavy rains that hit the area late in the afternoon. As the second game neared its conclusion, lightning forced the umpires to halt the action.
But nothing was taking away the smiles of the participants, who had a chance to do something completely normal for the first time in months.
“It was really good closure, to be honest,” Thomas said. “I don’t feel too overwhelmed with emotion. It’s just a really complete feeling. I feel really good to be walking out right now.”
