ANDERSON — Three of the sites for the Madison County basketball tournaments saw sweeps as the boys and girls teams from Frankton, Pendleton Heights and Lapel all advanced.
The fourth opening round location featured the one split as the small school scored a historic boys win while the big school’s girls team took its first step on a journey it hopes ends with a fourth straight county title.
The Liberty Christian boys team held off a furious late rally to advance with a 56-54 win over Anderson, the program’s first win over its crosstown rival.
In the girls game, Anderson forced 17 first-quarter turnovers, sprinted out to a 22-2 lead and cruised into its 21st all-time semifinal appearance with a 76-26 win over the Lions.
The Lions boys may have led most of the game but had to hold their breath down the stretch.
With just under a minute to go, Eric Troutman -- making his first start for the Lions -- hit a pair of free throws to give LC (7-3) a 55-48 advantage.
But, in a matter of just 15 seconds, the Indians rallied to erase nearly the entire lead.
A.J. Baymon scored on a drive to the basket before James Glazebrooks stole the ensuing inbounds pass and scored to pull the Tribe within 55-52. Then Baymon got the steal and a score in the lane to make it a one-point game with 30 seconds remaining.
Baymon fouled Josh Cabello with 26.9 seconds remaining, and the Lions senior made one of two for a 56-54 lead. The Indians got a pair of good looks at the basket on their final possession but could not find the tying score, sending LC coach Jason Chappell and the Lions fans into celebration mode.
“That was on my bucket list,” Chappell said. “Being at Liberty, being a small school, nobody really cared about us. When I started coaching 17 years ago, I wanted to win a sectional. That was it. That was the one thing. And the other thing, I wanted to beat Anderson. This is such a unique program. It feels really good. I told the kids I could retire now. Don’t ask the guys how I was in the locker room.”
“He was super emotional, crying in the corner,” Troutman said. “It felt good to see him like that, well not good, but I was happy to see him like that and get to experience that win.”
It was a homecoming of sorts for Troutman as well after he transferred to LC after one year at Anderson. The sophomore guard scored 16 points, including eight critical free throws, in support of leading Lions scorer Christian Nunn, who scored 23.
“(I tried to) stay calm and just chill, don’t get too ahead of myself and stay focused,” Troutman said. “Stay calm and stay aggressive at the same time, always trying to attack.”
The Indians took their only lead early in the fourth quarter at 35-34 on a pair of Glazebrooks free throws. The Lions responded with baskets by Nunn and Cedric Anderson to retake the lead for good. Liberty made 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter compared to just 5-of-8 for Anderson.
Kedric Anderson led the Indians with 14 points, and Glazebrooks added 12. Anderson’s leading scorer, Tyrelle Wills, scored 11 despite picking up a fourth foul late in the second quarter and sitting much of the second half.
The Anderson girls (6-7) used the big early lead as an opportunity to get the entire roster involved. Amaya Collins was the only player from the home team to reach double figures with 10 points, but six of her teammates scored at least six points. Karlee Goodwin, Makhile McWilliams, and Jacelyn Starks each scored nine points. Brooklyn Jewell and Emma Weber added eight points, and Makyra Dixon chipped in seven.
Leading scorer Tyra Ford spent most of the game getting her teammates involved, scoring just six points but also leading all players with seven assists. She passed 2008 Elwood graduate Kyleigh Jones for 10th place on Madison County’s all-time scoring list.
Mady Rees of Liberty Christian (2-5) led all players with 11 points and 18 rebounds while Irelynd Evans added nine points.
The Anderson girls will head to Pendleton Heights on Thursday where they will face their opponent in the last two championship games, Lapel, which knocked off Anderson Prep, at 8 p.m. The Arabians will face Frankton in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
LC’s girls will face APA at 8 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket at Alexandria.
The Lions boys team now faces Lapel in the semifinals at the Dawg Pound Wednesday at 8 p.m. following the Frankton versus PH semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Anderson (1-4) will face APA at The Hangar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.